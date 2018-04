(18+, VIDEO) NIJE ZA ONE SA SLABIM SRCEM: Poznata fitnes instruktorka objavila snimak na kome je samo malo tange pomerila u stranu, a onda se slučajno sve videlo!

So I have a personal trainer app (@fitplan_app), a meal plan app (@mealplan_app), I have developed extremely high quality supplements (@baseselection), my very own gym wear (@one0one_101) a home workout platform (@lewinfitnessplatform), I tour around the world to meet as many of you as possible... -HOW do you more want me to help you to reach your goals? A book maybe? COMMENT BELOW!! (Para Español, usa el boton “Ver traducción” mas abajo)

A post shared by Michelle Lewin (@michelle_lewin) on Mar 19, 2018 at 12:44pm PDT