UŽAS U AMERICI: Igrao u Srbiji, vratio se kući, pa brutalno silovao i ubio svoju devojku! (FOTO)

Court docs: camera shows 21-year-old Jalique Keene emerge from some bushes, carrying 19-year-old Mikaela Conley's lifeless body over his shoulder toward the area where she was later discovered.



FULL STORY -https://t.co/7Ydh1AqFU4@FoxABCMaine pic.twitter.com/k1bMdJfz0A