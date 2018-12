SPORTSKI SVET OVO JOŠ NIJE VIDEO: Rukometaš promenio pol i sada je rukometašica koja će sa selekcijom Australije učestvovati na SP u Tokiju (VIDEO)

My all time favourite handball photo... dozens of team mates, 10 years of training, thousands of shots, 5 surgeries, countless injuries, 1 bipolar diagnosis, 3 years out, likely to never play again... and 6 years after my first, Australia just qualified for what will be my second WC. This is what that feeling looks like, even if it hasn’t quite sunk in yet 🇦🇺🤾‍♀️💪 #handball #handballtime #adversity #nevergiveup #dontquit #ausport #rise #grateful #strongwomen #kumamoto #japan #worldcupgirls #worldcup #worldchampionship

A post shared by Hannah Mouncey (@hannahmouncey) on Dec 10, 2018 at 2:55am PST