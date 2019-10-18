Najnovije vesti

Foto: Pritnscreen/Instagram

ČUDOVIŠTE MMA SVETA

NEKADA JE BIO KOST I KOŽA, A DANAS JE ZVER OD 150 KILOGRAMA MIŠIĆA: Šokiraćete se kada budete videli kako je nekada izgledao čovek koji danas mora da jede na svakih SAT VREMENA! (FOTO)

Ostali sportovi

Martin Ford, engleski bodibilder koji se oprobao i u MMA, svojom zastrašujućom pojavom šokirao je čitavu planetu.

Ford se kao tinejdžer bavio kriketom. Dok se oporavljao od jedne povrede dobio je mononukleozu i godinu dana nije smeo ništa da radi.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Well ...... there’s your answer !! YES .. bears shit in the woods 🔥🔥😂😂 #wood

A post shared by Martyn Ford (@martynfordofficial) on

 

Nakon povrede lekari su savetovali da počne da radi u teretani kako bi ojačao.

 

foto: Instagram

Martin je ušao u teretanu i zaljubio se.

 

Ostavio je kriket i počeo svakodnevno da trenira.

 

 

Sa 19 godina je imao samo 73 kilograma!

Danas ima 204 centimetra i 150 kilograma!

 

 

Izgleda zastrašujuće!

 

Dnevno troši više od 50 evra za hranu, jer mora da jede na svakih sat vremena!

 

 

kurir.rs / kurir sport 

 

