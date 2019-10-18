NEKADA JE BIO KOST I KOŽA, A DANAS JE ZVER OD 150 KILOGRAMA MIŠIĆA: Šokiraćete se kada budete videli kako je nekada izgledao čovek koji danas mora da jede na svakih SAT VREMENA! (FOTO)

Sometimes you need to find that perfect balance, being big is amazing, but it’s also very taxing on the system, as we all get older (yes I’m old now 😂) we must put health as a priority, being able to hold a little muscle and be functional, while enjoying life is key. I’m even considering starting up Yoga 🧘‍♂️😂 we all grow and evolve, understanding and prioritising what is important. Remember we all have incredible power, And the ability to be a better version that what we already are. Set your goal TODAY , Monday never seems to come !!! @ignite.nutrition #fitness #strong #health

