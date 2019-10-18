NEKADA JE BIO KOST I KOŽA, A DANAS JE ZVER OD 150 KILOGRAMA MIŠIĆA: Šokiraćete se kada budete videli kako je nekada izgledao čovek koji danas mora da jede na svakih SAT VREMENA! (FOTO)

Ford se kao tinejdžer bavio kriketom. Dok se oporavljao od jedne povrede dobio je mononukleozu i godinu dana nije smeo ništa da radi.
Well ...... there’s your answer !! YES .. bears shit in the woods 🔥🔥😂😂 #wood
Nakon povrede lekari su savetovali da počne da radi u teretani kako bi ojačao.
Martin je ušao u teretanu i zaljubio se.
Sometimes you need to find that perfect balance, being big is amazing, but it’s also very taxing on the system, as we all get older (yes I’m old now 😂) we must put health as a priority, being able to hold a little muscle and be functional, while enjoying life is key. I’m even considering starting up Yoga 🧘♂️😂 we all grow and evolve, understanding and prioritising what is important. Remember we all have incredible power, And the ability to be a better version that what we already are. Set your goal TODAY , Monday never seems to come !!! @ignite.nutrition #fitness #strong #health
Ostavio je kriket i počeo svakodnevno da trenira.
That ice cream must of been made from BCAA 😂😂😂😂 we all see crazy results daily, there’s a lot that goes into transformations, let’s not pretend it’s easy or just a few more scoops of protein. However, it takes crazy dedication, persistence and motivation DAILY to get here. We all go through times where we need a kick up the arse, and to get back on track !!! Today, I start with even bigger goals than before, NEVER settle. Always strive for more !!! Let’s get started , the remake @ignite.nutrition #muscle #transformation #strength #mass #tattoo #gym #gymlife #trainer #personaltrainer
A day of reflection, and motivation.... SEND me via DM your transformations, I would love to share them with the world on my stories. Taking hope from others success is what we should all do, al this hate, negativity and bull shit, I have no time for. Encourage, rise and be great !!! Time to shine @ignite.nutrition #fitness #transformation #muscle #personaltraineruk #traineruk #martynford #gym
Sa 19 godina je imao samo 73 kilograma!
Through my whole life, what ever the activity, there was always one thing that NEVER changed ..... whatever I did, I did with 100% intention and intent ..... even when many occasions I wasn’t the best, I always have my best and nothing less. Find your real passion in life and go for it #transformation #action #sports #mindset
Danas ima 204 centimetra i 150 kilograma!
House shopping out here in Florida, and just really hit me hard, how crazy life is .... From nowhere to living the dream in 4 years, if I can do anything for you guys out there who follow me, is tell you NEVER GIVE UP !!!! Believe in your own ability and strive to be the best version of YOU daily, a horse in a race wears blinders , so not to be distracted by those around them !!!! Let that sink in !!! @ignite.nutrition EDUCATE...MOTIVATE ... DOMINATE #ignite #florida #dreams
Izgleda zastrašujuće!
Getting Miami ready !!! Who needs carbs 😂😂😂 so many incredible projects coming up !!! Loving the challenge and grind, however getting in shape was a lot easier 10’years ago 😂 this getting old shit ain’t no fuking fun 😂 @ignite.nutrition double up on the Shred up 😂 fat burning tablets now out !!!🔥🔥🔥 #ignite #diet
Dnevno troši više od 50 evra za hranu, jer mora da jede na svakih sat vremena!
9 days in to cleaning up the diet, now tell me food isn’t KEY !!!! Honestly all I’ve changed is removal of sauces and added drop sets to my workout for every last set of each exercise. Stage 2 will come along in 3 days. Slow and steady wins the race !!! Will be adding @ignite.nutrition shred up next wk, time to add some HEAT to this lean up. #ignite #supplement #gains #tattoo #bodybuilding #fatloss #diet
kurir.rs / kurir sport
