MONSTRUOZNI NOKAUT: Kevin Li brutalno PREBIO neporaženog Gilespija! Pogledajte kako ga je USPAVAO u Medison skver gardenu (VIDEO)

Kevin Lee is back! The "Motown Phenom" (18-5) returns to lightweight with a vengeance, vanquishing Gregor Gillespie and his six-fight tear with a savage, first-round head kick off of a right hand! Reborn under Tristar Gym, he busts his 1-3 slump in spectacular fashion. #UFC244 pic.twitter.com/ru6nhXSUWI