UME DA POZIRA A UME I DA BIJE: Upoznajte Avril Mati najseksipilniju bokserku na svetu (FOTO)

Avril je poznata kao jedna od najseksi bokserki, što jasno govore i njene fotografije na Instagramu.
According to @proboxinginsider “Avril Mathie overshadows Jake Paul, Aneson Gib and all the champions on the @dazn_usa Miami Fight Night card” ✌🏽🤪✌🏽hahaha . #lifeisbetterinabikini #stoletheshow #boxing #weighin #miami #fightnight #dazn #girlsjustwannahavefun #boxinggirl #fightlife #matchroomboxing #miamifightnight #showstopper #superbowlweekend
A post shared by MISS SWIMSUIT USA INTERNAT'L👑 (@avrilmathie) on
Ona je u pomenutpoj borbi savladala Angelinu Hofšnajder i tako pokazala da nije samo atraktivan model, nego i odličan borac.
It absolutely blows my mind that I can be sore in some spot, put my CBD cream on before bed, wake up and it’s like I’m brand-new. Like, WTF. How is this even real? . This product I am using here is the 1000mg CBD Recover salve from @purespectrumhemp and it’s one of my favourites that I use every day especially in training camp 🙌🏽 . I get all my CBD products from @purespectrumhemp because they are one of the few pure brands out there that do not also contain other banned substances (important for drug-tested athletes, workers, travellers etc) and rigorously perform quality testing. Use my code “champ” for a discount 👌🏽 . #magicalshit #miracleshappen #purespectrum #cbd #athletelife #championlifestyle #recovery #cbdcures #boxinggirl #goals #makeithappen #allthewayup #fightforit
A post shared by MISS SWIMSUIT USA INTERNAT'L👑 (@avrilmathie) on
Takođe ona iza sebe ima tužnu priču, jer su je sa 15 godina izbacili iz kuće. Sada ima 32. i ponosni je nosilac titula kao što su Mis Havaja, bikini Mis SAD, kao i veliki broj nagrada sa takmičenja lepote.
Happiness is... having big exciting goals, working on those goals at every opportunity and seeing them come to life, laughing at your failures, and being grateful for all the people that helped you get there ❤️ . . #yesicameupwiththatmyself #happygirl #reallifeshit #goals #focused #nothingcanstopme #allthewayup #letsgo #dreambigworkhard #alwayssmiling #enjoytheride #gameface #riseandgrind #makeithappen #grateful #wordsofwisdom
A post shared by MISS SWIMSUIT USA INTERNAT'L👑 (@avrilmathie) on
If you were wondering where I disappeared to this past week since my fight, I searched for, found and moved into a new apartment, while also driving laps of south Florida car hunting and getting back into training. I was so tired last night I literally passed out on my floor in a pile of clothes 😂 so here’s a throwback to a couple months ago when I even had an actual sun bed to sleep on and had time to go to the beach everyday. Can’t wait to be this person again next week 😂 #lifeisbetterinabikini #bosslife #responsibilities #goals #makeithappen #sundayfunday #boxinggirl #beachbum
A post shared by MISS SWIMSUIT USA INTERNAT'L👑 (@avrilmathie) on
Just looking around at my current situation and thinking about my whole life like, holy fuck... I created this 🙌🏽🥰🙏🏽 . #livingmydream #wildandfree #happygirl #boxinggirl #goals #makingithappen #riseandgrind #fitgirlshavemorefun #championlifestyle #coffeeoclock #sundayfeels #athens
A post shared by MISS SWIMSUIT USA INTERNAT'L👑 (@avrilmathie) on
Getting kicked out of home at 15 I think we can all agree I was far from my parents’ golden child, but I always was the most fun (sorry @elisehewlett 😉)... and then I moved to Greece so now I’m both 🤘🏾🤪🤣 . #goldenhour #beachbum #greecestagram #tannedlife #lifeisbetterinabikini #boxinggirl #abikiniaday #endlesssummer #athletelife #outdoorliving
A post shared by MISS SWIMSUIT USA INTERNAT'L👑 (@avrilmathie) on
Kurir sport