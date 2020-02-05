Najnovije vesti

UME DA POZIRA A UME I DA BIJE: Upoznajte Avril Mati najseksipilniju bokserku na svetu (FOTO)
Foto: Pritnscreen

opasna je u svakom smislu

Ostali sportovi

Bikini model i bokserka Avril Mati nastavila je sjajan niz u ringu, jer je tokom vikenda vezala svoju petu pobedu u isto toliko borbi.

Avril je poznata kao jedna od najseksi bokserki, što jasno govore i njene fotografije na Instagramu.

Ona je u pomenutpoj borbi savladala Angelinu Hofšnajder i tako pokazala da nije samo atraktivan model, nego i odličan borac.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It absolutely blows my mind that I can be sore in some spot, put my CBD cream on before bed, wake up and it’s like I’m brand-new. Like, WTF. How is this even real? . This product I am using here is the 1000mg CBD Recover salve from @purespectrumhemp and it’s one of my favourites that I use every day especially in training camp 🙌🏽 . I get all my CBD products from @purespectrumhemp because they are one of the few pure brands out there that do not also contain other banned substances (important for drug-tested athletes, workers, travellers etc) and rigorously perform quality testing. Use my code “champ” for a discount 👌🏽 . #magicalshit #miracleshappen #purespectrum #cbd #athletelife #championlifestyle #recovery #cbdcures #boxinggirl #goals #makeithappen #allthewayup #fightforit

A post shared by MISS SWIMSUIT USA INTERNAT'L👑 (@avrilmathie) on

Takođe ona iza sebe ima tužnu priču, jer su je sa 15 godina izbacili iz kuće. Sada ima 32. i ponosni je nosilac titula kao što su Mis Havaja, bikini Mis SAD, kao i veliki broj nagrada sa takmičenja lepote.

Kurir sport

