HRVATICA UZBURKALA GOLFERSKI SVET: Izgleda kao bomba, a lopticu hvata međunožjem! (VIDEO)

Happy Valentine’s Day! Today at the @thegenesisinv I stopped by the skyboxes which overlooks hole 18. Tomorrow I’ll be doing a live from the course so be on the lookout for that!🤗 #genesisusa #genesisinvitational #ad

A post shared by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee) on Feb 14, 2020 at 4:34pm PST