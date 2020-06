DEVOJKE, OD DANAS ĆETE PRATITI FORMULU JEDAN: Šestostruki šampion Luis Hamilton pokazao izvajano, mišićavo telo (VIDEO)

With all that is happening in the world, my only get away is to train and channel the emotions and energy into building my body stronger. This has been the best training period I’ve ever had, I can’t stop and I won’t! Staying active both mentally and physically is so important today, I want to encourage those of you out there to keep working out even if it’s only for 20 minutes. Every little helps.

