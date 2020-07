PORODIČNA TRAGEDIJA SLAVNOG BOKSERA: Amir Kan se tužnom porukom KOJA TERA SUZE NA OČI oprostio od tek rođenog bratanca!

Tough day for the family. Indeed we belong to Allah, and Indeed to him we will return. My nephew, son of my brother Haroon Khan passed away yesterday. The new born didn’t make it. May Allah make it easy for the family, especially the mother and father, please keep us in your prayers 🙏

