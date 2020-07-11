VRELA AKCIJA PRED OGLEDALOM: Legendarni rvač okačio ženine golišave fotografije

- Imam više od 20.000 fotografija, ali me je ovo vratilo na naš zajednički put na Jamajku. Uvek je lepo kada je moja divna supruga pored mene, sa mnom je i kada sam srećan i kada sam nesrećan - napisao je Rendi
I have many flaws. Many. But I believe I am a good man (outside ring, of course) husband, and father. When I miss my fam I look at the 20k photos and videos in my phone and there are so many gems. Found these today, and it brought me back to our family trip to Jamaica. Always a good time when @kim.orton01 is by my side. She not only gives me confidence in myself, but a shoulder to cry on if needed. If I need a swift kick in the ass, she gives it to me. Ive never laughed or loved so hard with another. She is the one person that gets me, and that can guide me when I need it. No one on earth has my back like her. Older I get, the more I love her, the more I am attracted to her, and I can’t wait to add to my photo album over the next handful of decades. I will always be 100% yours. Love you baby. ❤️ #wifeappreciationdayeveryday
Mišljenja su podeljena. Mnogi su podržali Rendijev istup, ali bilo je i onih koji su zgroženi zbog, kako kažu fotografija kojima je kompromitovao suprugu.
I wish this same kind of happy for everyone @randyorton ❤️
Find a man that can’t keeps his hands off of you 😊💞👫🌴🥥 @randyorton
Shameless selfies before the rumble 🌗💛🖤
He tells me dress comfy we’re going to do some walking and pack an overnight bag. We pull up to the casino by our house. Get out and walk to our room, which happens to be the presidential suite and open the door to a big bouquet of flowers, chocolate covered strawberries, bath salts, oils and candles and probably a thousand little rose peddles in ever corner you could think of. I’m floored!!! Then tells me, this isn’t the surprise, we walk down to one of the clubs in the casino and they have it closed to the public. We walk in and I see a replica of our flowers that lined our isle and centerpieces from our wedding AND a replica of the top of our cake. Of course I started crying but just alittle. I was in such shock that he did all this. We had a 6 course meal (which was amazing) but what really got me was when they brought our cake out and placed it in front of us and soon after Stay from @badgalriri started playing. I completely lost my shit!!! I want to thank my husband @randyorton for the absolute most romantic heart felt, sentimental, absolutely beautiful most perfect 3rd wedding anniversary anyone could ever imagine or ask for. You pulled out ALL the stops honey. I will ‘Stay’ forever!!!! I couldn’t image my life without you ❤️. You know where my heart is and I know where yours is always. We are without a doubt soulmate and best friend for life ❤️❤️#myeverything #mypenguin #myheart #myhome #mylife #mybestfriend
