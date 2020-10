What do you need to be brave? You need to be afraid. Train Hard. Train Smart. #SmartCups #SmartCupsGiveaway @SmartCups SmartCups.com Click the link and enter to win a year supply of the World’s First Printed Beverage and a signed boxing glove by me: https://smartcups.com/pages/mike-tyson

A post shared by Mike Tyson (@miketyson) on Oct 12, 2020 at 12:49pm PDT