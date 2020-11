POSLE OVE PRIČE DRUGAČIJE ĆETE GLEDATI NA ŽIVOT: Kris Nikić je prva osoba sa Daunovim sindromom koja je završila Ajronmen triatlon

Road to Ironman started on (#1) Dec 31 at 5:40 PM when my parents asked me to write down my dreams (buy my own car, house and marry a smoking hot blonde) and (#2) my goal (Ironman Florida Nov 7, 2020) and (#3) my plan to Get 1% Better every day for 10 months. Jan 1, I went to work but there were too many distractions so in March God eliminated all my distractions. (School, parties, movies). Some people stayed home. I went out to chase my dreams and goals. It really wasn’t that hard. In December I did a 14 mile sprint triathlon in 2 hours. Then all I did was get 1% better every day for 10 months. Nov 7, I did a 140 mile Ironman in 17 hours. Do you think it was worth it? If I can do this, imagine what you can do? In 2021 I plan on doing it again. I will write down a bigger dream and a bigger goal but the plan will be the same. Get 1% better for 10 months. Anything is Possible. My plan was possible because my angels helped. @dgrieb @jennifer_sturgess @thisgoodfriendruns @tripeakathlete Carlos and so many others. The 1% better plan has Two parts. #1 you do it. #2 help someone like me. To learn more go to ChrisNikic.com. Let’s all get 1% Better every day TOGETHER and make 2021 the best year of our lives. #inclusion @ironmantri @specialolympics

