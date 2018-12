NEGUJE SRPSKU TRADICIJU! Novak je odveo sina u Crkvu, zapalili su sveće, a onda je uradio nešto što je ODUŠEVILO sve prisutne!

Stefan and I visited a very special Serbian church in Nice. It’s a small place where the Serbian community and culture are nurtured. Families get together every second Sunday and spend real quality time together. Teachers volunteer to play with kids - they read a story and then create a theatre like show to breath life into the words they read. Stefan and I were participating in it as a Red Haired Lion and little Lamb 🦁🐑 It was wonderful to be part of this special day where Serbian families gather and share beautiful moments ❤️😃🙏🇷🇸

A post shared by Novak Djokovic (@djokernole) on Dec 21, 2018 at 11:15pm PST