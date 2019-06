I am sad to announce I have to skip Wimbledon this year. Minor injury with bad timing will keep me out for 7-10 days. I was really looking forward to playing in London, but I have to concentrate on my recovery now and hopefully I will get to London in the end of a year :) Positive thing in all this is I am going to spend some time with my family and friends :) Thanks for all the messages you guys sent me, see you in Umag. 🙌🏻💪🏻

