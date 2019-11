It’s my birthday today. But I don’t know how to celebrate knowing what I know is happening in Sudan. I came across a post from @haseebthefew talking about the crisis, and what we can all do to help in reasonable ways. Like he said, I don’t know all the details, but we can each do our part by at least educating ourselves on what is happening. I’m going to put the same gofundme link that @bas tweeted out in my bio, and please if you were going to do anything for my birthday, donate there. But if you can’t donate please spread awareness on what is happening and #standwithsudan

