KAD ONA UHVATI REKET SVE STAJE: Rejčel je novinarka i teniski ekspert sa najvećim grudima! VIDEO, FOTO

Rejčel Stalman je uspešna poslovna žena i veliki zaljubljenik u sport.

Ova 28-godišnja Amerikanka se čak amaterski bavi tenisom i učestvuje na turnirima, gde nema mnogo uspeha, ali kada izađe na teren sve oči su uprte u nju.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dodatno objašnjenje nije potrebno...

Rejčel najviše voli da prati američke sportove, posebno NFL, ali je u domovini poznata kao teniski ekspert. Ima i svoju emisiju posvećenu "belom sportu".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kurir sport

