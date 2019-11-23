KAD ONA UHVATI REKET SVE STAJE: Rejčel je novinarka i teniski ekspert sa najvećim grudima! VIDEO, FOTO

Ova 28-godišnja Amerikanka se čak amaterski bavi tenisom i učestvuje na turnirima, gde nema mnogo uspeha, ali kada izađe na teren sve oči su uprte u nju.
I am thrilled to announce that I have accepted the invitation from the Bulgarian Tennis Federation to be an ambassador and guest speaker at the @sofiaopentennis in Bulgaria next month!😍🎾🇧🇬The hugely successful ATP250 Sofia Open is a well established tournament. I am honored to be a part of it and meet everyone in Bulgaria.🤗😍 I will see you all soon Bulgaria!🇧🇬 #SofiaOpen2019 #SofiaOpen #Bulgaria • • • • • #sofia #sofiabulgaria #sofiabulgaria🇧🇬 #bulgaria #bulgariatennis #sofiatennis #sofiaopentennis #sofiaopenambassadors #atp #atp250 #atpfinals #atpworldtour #menstennis #tennispro #tennisgirl #tenniscoach #tennis #tennis🎾#tennisplayer #bulgariantennisfederation #princesports
Dodatno objašnjenje nije potrebno...
This has been the best year ever😆🙌🏼I’m so happy and thankful for all the amazing opportunities that are lining up for the coming year.. 🎾😍All love and smiles😌❤️ • • • • • • 📸: @oscarrendonphotography 💯🔥 📍: @liveceylon 🔥 Dress: @poshbyv #scorpio♏️ #scorpio #rachelstuhlmann #STL #STLbloggers #STLgirl #stlouis #tennisgirl #tennis #limegreen #dress #poshbyv #thankful #tennisgirl #tennis🎾 #tennisplayers #tennisworld #tenniscoach #tennispro #fitgirl #fashion #sportsfashion #outfitinspo #sportygirl #fitgirl #fall
Rejčel najviše voli da prati američke sportove, posebno NFL, ali je u domovini poznata kao teniski ekspert. Ima i svoju emisiju posvećenu "belom sportu".
In the only sport where a uniform is not required, why is it that tennis players are not more fashionable on court? ..Now, I know that sponsorship deals play a very significant part in a tennis players salary. But if I was on tour, I would take a unique strategy to express my own individual personality. I would force my agent to reach out to my favorite designers. Why don’t designers like Gucci, Off-White or Supreme make outfits for tennis players? Why doesn’t MCM make tennis bags? Would it bring more value to the game for players to have spaces in contracts for collaborations with different brands and designers ? Full article LINK IN BIO🚨☝🏼🧐©️ #changethegame #tennisculture • • • @pharrel @mcmworldwide @off____white @supremenewyork @gucci @louisvuitton @filausa @moschino #rachelstuhlmann #tennis #tennis🎾 #tennisfashion #tennispro #tennisgirl #tennisplayer #tennisfashion #gucci #moschino #tennisfitness #fashion #agassi #supreme #mcm #fashionblogger #moschino #tennisculture #courtly #sportsfashion
Mood🙄😡😂 • • • • • • 📸😂 @oscarrendonphotography #rachelstuhlmann #handeye #handeyecoordination #peripheralvision #tennis #australianopen #australianopen2018 #tennis🎾 #wta #atp #TennisBalls #juggle #jugglers #tennisplayer #tennispro #tenniscoach #tennisgirl #stltennis #stltrainer #stlouis #stl #tennislife #tennislove #tennisvideo #tennislover #tennisball #tennistrainer #stlfitness #stlgram
