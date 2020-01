OVO JE LEPA SESTRA JELENE ĐOKOVIĆ: Ana se udala za košarkaša koji je igrao i za Zvezdu i za Partizan, a evo čime se bavi

What do you want to see more of on my insta? I never struggle finding things I like,rather the time to do all those things 🤷🏼‍♀️ so I’m juggling between fashion, beauty,food, self-love... basically a little bit of everything 💁🏼‍♀️... what do you like best? Why do you follow me ? 🙈 #youtuber #lifestyleblogger #needtoknow #

A post shared by Ana Bogdanovic (@hanging.on.with.ana) on May 16, 2019 at 2:15am PDT