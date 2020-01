ZA SVAKU POHVALU! Zverev: Održaću obećanje (VIDEO)

A man of his word.@AlexZverev reiterates an earlier pledge. If he wins two more matches, and the #AO2020 title, he'll donate the AUD$4.12 million (US$2.78 million) in prize money to bushfire relief efforts.#AusOpen | #Rally4Relief | #Aces4BushfireRelief pic.twitter.com/z5ODjqTO0x