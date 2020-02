💙❤️🇷🇸🎾 As a tennis fan, I really like @RafaelNadal & @RogerFederer but I ABSOLUTELY LOVE AND ADORE @DjokerNole ❤️💙🇷🇸🎾 #The3GOATs #OnAndOffTheCourt

A post shared by 💰 M I $ $ P O P O V I C H 🏀 (@bigger.than.basketball) on Jul 14, 2019 at 12:05pm PDT