Australia Open is ready 🇦🇺 Who is gonna win this year?🤔 I think Federer and not sure about women draft 😅 - #tennis #photo #tennisgirl #australiaopen #ao #sport #grandslam #grand #tennisplayer #player #tenniscourt #court #practice #workout #miami

A post shared by Aɴɢᴇʟɪɴᴀ (@angelina_dimova) on Jan 14, 2020 at 11:48am PST