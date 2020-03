NOVAK NA IVICI SUZA! Đoković se samo naslonio na dlanove, pa poljubio Stefana! Scena koja nikoga ne ostavlja ravnodušnim

Stefan’s art time at the kitchen table inspired a new student (aka Papa) 🤪. I’m pretty happy with my creation haha 🤺🎾. A tennis knight is no easy thing to draw.. lots of respect to talented artists in #NoleFam. Tag me in all your art posts you’re making from home this week and I’ll reshare 🖍. #stayhome

A post shared by Novak Djokovic (@djokernole) on Mar 23, 2020 at 10:33am PDT