PRE 12 GODINA SE SLIKALA ZA PLEJBOJ, SAD JE OTIŠLA KORAK DALJE: Amerikanca se fotkala bez odeće i zapalila mreže

Happy August, I’m a day late but thought I’d post a #fbf to 2008 Playboy August edition. So there. If insta was around in 08 I’m sure this post would have gone off...good or bad. Oh yea, last thing-judged me or anyone else for doing something so risky? Just know that no one ever made a name for themselves by playing it safe #playboy I will always have this cover and this memory to keep and remember forever. AND unless YOU were ever asked to pose for one of the most popular magazines in the world then you could never understand or fathom OR have any right to judge me and my decision to say yes some 12 years ago #hardtruth

