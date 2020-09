IMA SAMO OSAM PRSTIJU NA RUKAMA I SEDAM NA NOGAMA Rođena je sa teškim POREMEĆAJEM, ali nikada nije odustala od snova!

This picture was taken only a few weeks ago, when my siblings and I simply admired the views of an astonishing city like Barcelona - the place where I have had the honour to live for 7 years, where I have spent the majority of my childhood and a place I never wish to leave. It is truly terrifying to open my phone to a notification about yet again another attack that has taken place in my hometown, on a street I hold some of my best memories, with the people I value the most. I've now experienced an incomparable numbness three times when coming across this devastating news, as these attacks have taken place in the three cities where my family is based: Manchester, London and Barcelona. There is no feeling worse than thinking you could have possibly lost someone, or that someone you care for could be suffering due to such events. Nothing compares to having to contact each of those people in such a distraught way. My thoughts and prayers shall only be with the people who mourn the loss of their loved ones, who were lost as a consequence of evil and hate. I know that few people in the scheme of things shall read this but hopefully one day the people of this world will understand the severity of our position and over time actions will take place to better the world we live in. #barcelonambtu

