FITNES IZAZOV(NE) ANE IVANOVIĆ KOJA PROSTO SIJA: Ne morate da vežbate svaki dan, RADITE PAMETNO!

„Fitness Challenge“ doesn’t mean you have to go all out every day. Work smart! I did an easy yoga flow this morning and added a few breaths to mindfully set my intention for the day. For me a perfect routine to get the ideal physical and mental strength for any type of workout. Namaste 🙏🏼🧘🏽‍♀️

A post shared by Ana Ivanović (@anaivanovic) on Oct 9, 2020 at 12:26am PDT