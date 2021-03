OVO SE NIJE DOGODILO VIŠE OD 15 GODINA Rafa pada! Samo Đokoviću ne mogu apsolutno ništa!

With the release of next week's @ATPTour draws, @DaniilMedwed is confirmed to become World No. 2 in @FedEx ATP Rankings on 15 March. Medvedev will be the 1st player in the Top 2 since 25 July 2005 other than the Big 4 of @DjokerNole, @RafaelNadal, @RogerFederer and @Andy_Murray.