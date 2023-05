NEVEROVATAN PORAZ KECMANOVIĆA! Srbin izgubio DOBIJEN MEČ: Tri puta mu se ponovo isti SCENARIO

Incredible! Andrea Vavassori comes back from two sets down to beat Miomir Kecmanovic 5-7, 2-6, 7-6(8), 7-6(3), 7-6(9) and reach the 2nd round at #RolandGarros. 5 hours and 10 minutes! Mischa had four MPs in the 3rd set TB and one more when he served for the match in the 5th. pic.twitter.com/Aia6QPRHdj