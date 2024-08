SKANDAL KAKAV TENIS NE PAMTI! ATP žestoko oštetio Novaka Đokovića! Sinerova afera otkrila nepravdu koja je učinjena Srbinu!

Update—I got an answer from ATP: Sinner’s 400 ranking points from Indian Wells that were invalidated will *NOT* be retroactively subtracted. Last week will therefore still be counted as Jannik Sinner’s 10th at #1, not Novak Djokovic’s 429th. Can’t say I think that’s right. https://t.co/euVGqlW0GE pic.twitter.com/D2MYF6dYzs