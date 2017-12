(FOTO) IZ BAZENA U FOTELJU: Zgodna kuma Ane Ivanović počela je da radi u Olimpijskom komitetu Srbije

Hey Guys, I would like to share with you one wonderful news about my further work in sports. I would like to say that I have become part of the team of the Serbian Olympic Committee, which makes me very happy. Its a great honor , big thanks to the team of Serbia @oksrbije ✨ #tokio2020

