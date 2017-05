MUŽ JUGOSLOVENSKE ZVEZDE LEČI SE OD RAKA: Konačno progovorio o terapiji ove opake bolesti!

What is life-giving to you? For some it's driving a Ferrari on the streets of some small town on French Riviera. For some it's jumping off the high cliffs into deep cold water. For some it's making music... or dancing to it... in the embrace of their lover... or with your child's hand in yours. For me right now it's spending the sleepless nights next to Matthew and loving him through his dark moments. It's every moment in which I am aware that Love is stronger than Fear. That Life-energy that connects into the Source of all Life is stronger than death itself. It's getting ready despite it all and create programs to help others to heal... that's life-giving. Staying in bed feeling helpless or all tensed up in a desperate prayer feeling afraid is not. Prayers of thanksgiving are life-giving. Breathing is life-giving. Living free of fear no matter what your circumstances are is life-giving. That I learned on my journey so far... that is what I wish for you. #wakinguprevolution

A post shared by Tajci (@tajcicameron) on Mar 23, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT