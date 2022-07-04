EXCLUSIVE! EU AMBASSADOR'S OP-ED: Unity will allow us to overcome the horrific consequences of Russia's aggression against Ukraine

I often read in the media that the EU keeps setting new obstacles for Serbia on its path to becoming a member. On the eve of the gathering of the leaders of the Western Balkans in Brussels for an important meeting with the European Union on 23 June, it is important to reiterate that European integration are not a Sisyphean task. It is attainable: The process is clear and transparent, the priorities are set, and this specifically refers to the rule of law, the normalization of the relationship between Belgrade and Priština, and the key economic and environmental issues. It is Serbia that needs to work on these areas, with the full support of the EU.

Everything is clear

When the Cluster 3 negotiations started six months ago, the European Union demonstrated that, when Serbia makes progress, the negotiations progress along as well. The truth of the matter is that the criteria for the 35 negotiation chapters have not changed, and that no entirely new element has been introduced. This also holds for the requirement to align with the EU foreign policy: There is nothing new there – everything has been clear from the start.

Although the criteria have not changed, Russia's unilateral and unprovoked aggression against Ukraine has changed the world. Russia's military aggression has caused a humanitarian crisis, posing a threat to the security of Europe and the entire world. This is precisely why the EU counts on Serbia, as its close partner and a candidate country negotiating about its future membership, to join the EU and many countries across the world in their response to Russia's aggression.

But let us start from the beginning. For almost four months, we have been witnessing the war in Ukraine. We have witnessed the horror in Mariupol, where a theatre was destroyed even as civilians were sheltering in it. The Human Rights Watch investigators who were in Bucha between 4 and 10 April, several days after the Russian forces had withdrawn from the area, found an abundance of evidence of summary executions, enforced disappearances, and torture, all of which constitutes war crimes and potential crimes against humanity. We have witnessed a missile strike against the railway station in Kramatorsk, where thousands of people were waiting to escape the horrors of the war, with 59 people losing their lives, including seven children. Over 7.1 million people have been displaced because of the war in Ukraine, and it is estimated that 15.7 million people are in need of urgent humanitarian aid and protection. Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, a third of the Ukrainian population have left their homes. This is the biggest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.

Russia's illegal, unprovoked, and unjustified invasion of Ukraine has made the global food crisis worse. The Russian aggression has resulted in a steep drop in exports and led to an increase in the prices of basic foodstuffs of as much as 30 percent. This has had catastrophic consequences for the millions of people in the countries that depend on import and the vulnerable countries: Putin's soldiers occupy arable land, steal the Ukrainian crops, destroy silos, and block its ports, which means that approximately 20 million tonnes of Ukrainian crops cannot reach the global markets. The effects of this are disastrous for the entire world, given that Ukraine produces food for 400 million people. And it is Russia that is responsible for all that: The European sanctions do not include the export of crops and fertilizers, either in Russia or in Ukraine, but it is Russia's actions that are causing food and fertilizer shortages and a steep rise in prices. The EU continues to help Ukraine export agricultural products using other routes, which do not include the Black Sea, and it remains imperative that Ukraine is allowed continued use of ships for the purposes of export.

Not relying on a single source

The new time that we are living in has shown that dependence on Russian gas is dangerous. It is never a good idea to rely on a single source for the goods that are very important for the population and the economy. The actions that Russia has undertaken have shown that it is not a reliable partner and that it is willing to use hunger and cold as weapons. The EU is determined to end its energy dependence on Moscow. The European Commission has presented its plan, titled REPowerEU, i.e. the response to the difficulties and disruption in the global energy market sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The transformation of the European energy system is urgent for two reasons: in order to end the EU's dependence on Russian fossil fuels, which are used as economic and political weapons, and cost European taxpayers nearly 100 billion euros per year, as well as in order to solve the climate crisis.

Acting as a Union, Europe can end the dependence on Russian fossil fuels faster. Opinion polls have shown that 85 percent of the EU citizens think that the EU should reduce its dependence on Russian gas and oil as soon as possible and support Ukraine in this way. The measures envisaged by the REPowerEU plan can contribute to achieving this goal through energy saving and an accelerated introduction of renewable energy sources, which will replace fossil fuels in homes, industry, and energy production. The green transformation will strengthen economic growth, security, and climate actions undertaken by Europe and its partners.

The EU has been working with the Western Balkans on providing support for meeting the region's energy needs. We are already working with Serbia on diversifying energy sources by constructing the new gas interconnector with Bulgaria, which will enable gas to be supplied from new sources once the gas line becomes operational. In February Prime Minister Brnabić and myself officially opened the works on the new gas line in Dimitrovgrad. Moreover, we are in the process of launching a new initiative to construct another connector for Serbia, in collaboration with North Macedonia, in order to better connect Serbia with Greece. We are also ready to support additional investments to allow Serbia to have as diversified gas supply as possible. The action plan for the new Regional Energy Platform for the south-eastern energy transition has been adopted, and establishing the platforms for joint gas purchases, to be available to the countries of the Western Balkans, is under way.

In this new global environment of the war, food crisis, energy crisis, and inflation, the EU stands united and determined, and has not lost any of its attraction. Quite the opposite. The European Commission has recently made a recommendation to the member states to approve the candidate status for Ukraine and Moldavia, as well as Georgia, once it addresses the priority issues. This is a historic moment and proof that the EU is the model in which people want to live. The state model of the free-market economy, stable democratic institutions, and the rule of law, as well as participation in the political union, is something that the leaders of the Western Balkans, Ukraine, Moldavia, and Georgia see as a worthwhile model. There is new wind in the sails of the aspirations to join the EU. The political support that many countries of the Western Balkans have shown by fully aligning with the decisions of the EU foreign policy to stand up to the Russian invasion are important signs of our unity. The visit to Kyiv by the leaders of Montenegro and Albania was an authentic expression of that unity.

All these issues will be on the agenda of the Council of Europe tomorrow. The candidacy of the countries aspiring to become member states, as well as the way in which the enlargement in the Western Balkans can be given more momentum. In these difficult circumstances, which can also be a new opportunity, Serbia should make key decisions. Unity and making good use of the opportunities lying ahead is what moves us forward at the present moment.

Great investments

The EU remains Serbia's strategic choice, and for good reasons. Last week in Prespa, Prime Minister Brnabić made a point of saying that 82 percent of Serbia's trade is conducted with the EU and the other countries of the Western Balkans. We build children's hospitals and new roads, and provide new ambulance vehicles and fire engines. We support Serbian innovators, scientists, and farmers. We invest over 200 million euros in Serbia annually in the form of pure donations.

The EU is Serbia's best prospect in terms of democracy, security, prosperity, and environmental protection. EU membership is possible. It is based on merits and the criteria are the same, and in order to become members, candidate countries must progressively bring their laws and policies into alignment with the EU. That is the way forward and what Serbia and the EU must focus their efforts on.

This op-ed is authored by Emanuele Giaufret, the EU Ambassador to Serbia