‘KURTI IS SERIOUSLY OUT OF CONTROL!’ MARKO ĐURIĆ FOR KURIR: ‘He’s brought situation in north of province to BOILING POINT’

The United States of America has for the first time responded harshly to Priština's and Prime Minister of the temporary Priština institutions Albin Kurti's behaviour, even taking concrete steps – announcing sanctions and withdrawing support for their admission to international organizations. A question can be raised here – is it too early or optimistic to say that the US’s position is changing slightly to our advantage, or that at least the US is understanding the situation on the ground in a more realistic way and can now see the true culprit? Or is it the case that Kurti has gone too far behaving as he does, so much so that they could easily replace him, which would not be the first time? We have asked Marko Ðurić, Serbia’s Ambassador to the US, who often meets US officials and had long been the head of the Office for Kosovo & Metohija, for answers to just these questions – how much manoeuvring space do we have in these new international circumstances, and what lies ahead for us with respect to our southern province? In his interview with Kurir, Đurić also talked about daily politics issues, such as the protest of a part of the political opposition, the changes in the Progressive Party leadership, and the founding of a new national movement.

“As someone who spent six years as the head of the Office for Kosovo & Metohija, who knows the heart and soul of the Serbian people in our southern province, and who has felt himself the autocracy of the temporary self-government institutions in Priština, I am deeply affected by everything that is happening in the north of Kosovo, and feel our people’s fears, uncertainty, and worries every day. This is why I welcome the clear and unambiguous condemnation of Kurti’s actions on the part of US officials, spearheaded by the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. It is crucially important that the US and other great global powers sanction and neutralize Priština’s harmful actions by concrete responses and measures, as this may be the only way to put a stop to Kurti’s madness, which is now seriously jeopardizing the Serbian people’s survival and staying in Kosovo & Metohija. What Serbia and the US, as well as all the members of the UN, have in common is striving to maintain peace and stability in our region, but most of all the protection of human lives and basic human rights. This is what unites us all and puts us all on the same side – opposite to the one that Kurti is on all by himself.”

You often meet with US officials. Do you get the impression based on these talks that the relationship towards Serbia is really changing? What are the main messages that you get from these conversations?

“We are witnessing a significant improvement of the relations between Serbia and the US in the past ten or so years – the relations that have opened up a new chapter in the book of our common history. I go to every meeting with the representatives of the State Department and the Congress with pride and with my head held high, inform them about the results and successes of our country, and talk to them about the further steps and plans. What I have personally noticed in the two and a half years that I have been here is an open and supportive attitude towards Serbia, acknowledging our views, as well as trust and honest support for our state policy. The very fact that the US looks at Serbia through different eyes is a direct reflection of our increasingly intensive bilateral cooperation in all areas, a serious and responsible approach of our state authorities, headed by President Aleksandar Vučić, as well as positioning ourselves as a factor of stability and a pillar of economic development in the region.”

ON FORMING THE NATIONAL MOVEMENT FOR SERBIA ‘I’M NOT VYING FOR AN OFFICE, BUT I HAVE POLITICAL AMBITIONS’ The forming of a new movement has been announced for Saint Vitus Day. Who else do you expect to join it? And will we see you in one of the leading positions? “I expect a new energy, a new unity, and a new enthusiasm of all those for whom Serbia comes first because Aleksandar Vučić, who is a core member of the future movement, has the capacity, experience, and trust of the majority of Serbia to put into action the vision of a new movement of the Serbian people as an above-party concept. In these times of challenges, temptations, and uncertainty that we find ourselves in, I strongly believe that the National Movement for Serbia represents a new hope for overcoming all the difficulties and making a better future for our country and all its citizens. I am currently not vying for an office – I’m trying to make a concrete contribution to Serbia’s position through the work that I do in Washington. Having said that, I do have political ambitions. I am a staunch believer in strengthening institutions, building the economic and social mobility of our people, and the rule of law. These are the principles that I will fight for whatever job I have.”

This is the first time that not only the US, but also all five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council have strongly condemned Priština’s actions. Can our diplomacy make use of this new international climate, and how?

“As a result of a long series of bad decisions made by Kurti, Priština has lost a lot of credit with its recent patrons. Not even they can turn a blind eye anymore to his explosive rhetoric, tendentious persecution of Serbs, and malicious actions, which are not only ethnically motivated, but also pose a serious threat to the stability of the entire region. Sadly, a situation this serious had to arise for the international community to open their eyes. We appreciate the fact that the international community is unanimous in their harsh criticism of Kurti’s government, and that, regardless of the major differences between us with respect to the status of the southern Serbian province, it is finally on the side of the truth and justice, at least as regards this issue.”

However, despite all the condemnations and warnings of the international community, the Kosovo Prime Minister is not giving up, as he is using an even harsher rhetoric against the Serbs, making threats of persecution, and provoking his staunchest ally thus far – the US itself. What can we expect on the ground in a situation like this? A new exodus of the Serbs? How can we respond?

“I’m afraid that Kurti is seriously out of control and that he’s brought the situation in the north of the province to boiling point. His direct opposition to the great powers regarding the principles that are unquestionable in the human communities and all of humanity is a fact that raises serious concerns not just for us as members of a nation that is suffering his violence, pressures, and discrimination, but for the majority of the civilized world. In such a situation, we have to stay calm, collected, and reasonable, always ready for any scenario, but also clearly committed to preserving peace by wise actions, not allowing a further escalation of violence, and to firmly and resolutely protect our people and the Serbian interests.”

ON THE CHANGES IN THE PROGRESSIVES’ LEADERSHIP ‘I’M SURE THAT MY FRIEND VUČEVIĆ WILL CONTINUE FOLLOWING VUČIĆ’S PATH’ There were big changes in the Progressive Party at the party convention, with the new president being Miloš Vučević. What kind of a Progressive Party can we expect in the future? "I’m sure that the Serbian Progressive Party, as the biggest, most influential, and strongest political party in Serbia – now with my dear colleague, fellow fighter, and friend Miloš Vučević at the helm – will continue following the path paved by Aleksandar Vučić, guided by the interests of Serbia and the Serbian people and by the same ideas, principles, and values that we have stood for so far, and which we gathered around 16 years ago.”

At this point, Kosovo is the most important, burning question, but it isn’t the only one. The protests of a part of the political opposition have been going on for weeks in Belgrade, and you know what their demands are. However, they don’t want to discuss snap elections until these very demands are met. In your opinion, are we nonetheless going to the polls in a snap election, and what time is more likely – the autumn this year or the spring next year?

“On two days in May, a profound and terrible pain has befallen our country, and I think that we owe it to the victims and their families that we direct our collective sorrow into unity and harmony in creating the future conditions and environments in which such crimes will never happen again. I firmly oppose the attempts to misuse the tragedies for political backroom deals and revenge seeking. Serbia is a democracy, and it chooses its government in elections, listening to the voice of its people, and not in the street. I appeal to all citizens that they bear in mind that we must not let ourselves be deceived into a situation in which we are weakened by internal divisions and instability at a crucial time for the protection of the state and national interests in Kosovo & Metohija. The elections are scheduled for a few months from now, and that is the only true place to assess the work of politicians.”

