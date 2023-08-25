‘NO ONE IN REGION SHOULD USE WORD “WAR” LIGHTLY!’ Ferguson for Kurir: ‘People here have had enough wars for couple of lifetimes’

Last month Edward Ferguson took over the duties of the United Kingdom’s Ambassador to the Republic of Serbia. He is an experienced British diplomat, who is well-acquainted with the circumstances in the region as he had held posts here earlier as well. He admits that he is excited to return to the Balkans and points out that he is ready to work on additionally improving the relations between Serbia and the United Kingdom.

In one of his first exclusive interviews for the Serbian media, Mr. Ferguson speaks about the relations between Serbia and the United Kingdom, the region, the Kosovo problem, and the war in Ukraine.

To begin with, how would you assess the relations between Serbia and the United Kingdom? In which areas is there room for an even better cooperation?

“If we take a look at the range of our relations, there are many reasons to be positive. We have a shared history of almost 200 years, including being allies in the two world wars. Culturally, we have many things in common – we like the same sports, music, TV series, and comedies. Our trade relations are growing fast, especially in the digital sector, which has become one of the most dynamic parts of the Serbian economy. The total value of our trade exchange has for the first time exceeded one billion euros. We are also involved in some of the technologically most advanced investments, from the Data Centre in Kragujevac to the Morava Motorway and the BIO4 Science Campus. I think we have strong foundations, but I am also very excited about the great potential to do more in all these areas.”

foto: Zorana Jevtić

You have said that you would like to revitalize the historically good relations between the United Kingdom and Serbia, to strengthen the ties that have existed for nearly two centuries, and to build modern relations geared towards the future. How will you do that?

“Indeed, I would like to build truly modern, positive and dynamic relations with Serbia. In order for them to be successful, I think our relations should be based on mutual respect and common interests. I think that we British people should listen more and speak less. Serbia is an important country, not only in this region, but also in all of Europe, and I do want to work on building the partnership of equals. This does not mean that we will agree on everything, but I hope that both of us can listen to and understand the opinion of the other side. I also hope that, if we do so, we can improve the reputation of the United Kingdom in Serbia and the reputation of Serbia in the United Kingdom.”

You know the region well, as you were the UK Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina between 2014 and 2018. What was your first impression now, having returned to the Balkans? Do you think that the world still considers the Balkans a powder keg?

“I wouldn’t use that expression, but I think that the situation in the region is fragile, and that is bad news for everyone. It has consequences in the real world, whether it means that investors decide to invest their money elsewhere, or that thousands of families and young people leave this region every year. Of course we closely follow the developments in Kosovo and Bosnia and Herzegovina. As the largest country in the region, Serbia has a special responsibility to work on peace and security. Naturally, as the biggest economy, Serbia has the most to lose in case of instability and conflict. As for the United Kingdom, we are ready to work with anyone who wants to build a region of peace and progress.”

foto: Zorana Jevtić

“Oh God!” was a recent comment of yours regarding the front page of a weekly that said, “British Plan for Kosovo – War?” and the article claiming that the assessment that London was behind the terror over Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija and the direct provocations of an armed conflict was now confirmed, as well as that “we finally know that the conflict and war in the Balkans is caused by the United Kingdom in a direct and planned fashion.” How do you comment on such claims?

“I have already responded by ‘Oh God!’. It is utter nonsense. It is also dangerous and irresponsible nonsense. I think that in this region no one should use the word ‘war’ lightly. I believe that people in Serbia, as well as their neighbours, have had enough wars for a couple of lifetimes. I also hope that the Serbian readership can make a clear distinction between fake news and disinformation, on the one hand, and professional and responsible journalism, on the other.”

Do you see any sustainable solution to the Kosovo problem? How do we get out of the current crisis that has arisen after the elections in the north of Kosovo and Metohija, in which Serbs did not participate and, as a result, Albanian mayors have been imposed on the Serbian environments? And can any headway in the dialogue be made if Priština keeps refusing to form the Community of Serb Municipalities (CSM)?

“This is a very frustrating situation. Only a few months earlier, in March, President Vučić and Prime Minister Kurti had reached an agreement to normalize the relations between Belgrade and Priština. We fully supported the negotiation process under the auspices of the EU and the US. We have all been hoping to see some concrete, positive steps ahead by now, which would help ease the tensions between Serbia and Kosovo. Instead, we have seen the rise of tensions, which have resulted in serious injuries sustained by the members of the KFOR units, which everyone agrees act fair and in a balanced manner. This is utterly unacceptable. Those who are responsible for that must be held to account, and the Belgrade and Priština governments must work harder to ameliorate the situation.”

But what is to be done? How do we reach a solution to the Kosovo problem?

“It is evident that there is no easy answer, but it will eventually require some tough choices and readiness to make compromises. As a negotiator, I think it is important to put yourself in other side’s position. For people in Kosovo this means accepting that Serbia has a legitimate concern for the safety of the Serbian communities in the north of Kosovo and for the protection of the Serbian cultural heritage. For the people in Serbia this means accepting that Kosovo is home to 1.7 million Albanians who do not wish to be part of Serbia. Understanding can lead to trust, and trust can lead to compromise.”

foto: Zorana Jevtić

It has been a year and a half since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. No one dares predict the length and outcome of this conflict anymore. Could you – as someone who has for years been with the UK Ministry of Defence and been involved in issues related to some major military operations in the world – assess the extent to which this conflict has changed the global security situation? What could be the consequences?

“There is no doubt that this conflict has dramatically changes the global security situation. In today’s world we see more rivalry and more instability. The illegal Russian invasion in Ukraine, their use of energy resources and food as weapons, and their irresponsible nuclear rhetoric, combined with China’s more aggressive stance towards its neighbours in the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait – all these are threats that lead to a more polarized and unstable world. When you add to that the growing trend of authoritarianism, the epidemic of disinformation, and an unknown impact of new technologies – such as artificial intelligence – the risk of wrong assessments is very real.

“I remember that a few years ago I said that in the last 70 years Europe had transformed from a battlefield of world wars to a continent which is a beacon of peace and stability in the region. The horrific Russian invasion of Ukraine has changed all that. Russia wants to reintroduce the principle that might is right, and that powerful nations can attack peaceful neighbours with impunity. In today’s polarized and competitive world, it is in the interest of all for such an ideology to be defeated, as it has been in the past.”

foto: Zorana Jevtić

Do you think that, before it started the war, Russia had actually underestimated the courage and determination of Ukraine, and that Moscow cannot win now, but it mustn’t lose either because this would be reflected on its status as a great power?

“I am absolutely convinced that Russia had underestimated the Ukrainian people, who very bravely fight for their lives, their families, and their freedom. In essence, this war is a vain project of a single person – Vladimir Putin. We had been warning that he was planning an attack, and, sadly, it turned out we had been right. Putin’s war has killed thousands of Russians and Ukrainians. His missile and cluster bomb attacks against peaceful cities, Christian Orthodox churches, grain storages, and even blood transfusion centres now, cause immense damage to the Ukrainian society, economy, and cultural heritage. The effect of the war can be felt around the world, including here in Serbia, where you have food and energy resource prices rising, as well as an influx of thousands of Russians fleeing the forced mobilization. We in the United Kingdom are proud and feel privileged to be able to help Ukraine defend itself against a brutal and unprovoked aggression. Lastly, our goal is for Ukraine to be in the strongest possible position to negotiate a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace – and that this takes place as soon as possible.”

On the messages of a British MP ‘Alicia Kearns expresses personal views, not those of the Government’ foto: Twitter/aliciakearns Could you comment on the claims of the UK MP and Chair of the UK Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee Alicia Kearns that the Serbian Orthodox Church participates in smuggling weapons from Serbia to Kosovo? She has also supported the letter of the European and US parliamentarians asking the high-ranking officials in Brussels and Washington for harsher measures against Serbia. “As a UK Parliament MP, Alicia Kearns has the right to express her personal views. However, they do not represent the official views of the UK Government. KFOR has confirmed that they have no evidence that the Serbian Orthodox Church is involved in smuggling weapons from Serbia, and neither do we.”

Boban Karović