FORMER EU HIGH REPRESENTATIVE'S MESSAGE FOR YOUNG PEOPLE: The door to EU accession is wide open, now you have to do the following

The EU institutions have agreed to establish a six-billion-euro fund to boost economic relations with the Western Balkan countries. Also known as the Growth Plan for the Western Balkans, it is recognized as a very important step in the EU integration process. The former high representative of the European Union, today the director of the European College, Federica Mogherini, spoke to EUpravo Zato about the fund’s importance and the steps towards accomplishing set goals.

"This means that the door to joining the European Union is wide open. We should now work hard to improve the negotiations and the Western Balkan countries meeting the criteria for joining the European Union. Hopefully as soon as possible", said Federica Mogherini.

What should the Western Balkan countries do to accelerate their EU accession process?

- The transformation plan is very well known. It implies meeting all EU requirements, which is a lot of technical work, but it also implies the transformation of society itself and the way things are done.

That is why, as the director of the European College, I am very glad that we are starting a regional programme by opening a campus in Tirana, where we will train and create a generation of Western Balkan leaders, but also leaders in the European Union, to build society and make the accession process realistic.

How can the European Union help overcome challenges related to the accession?

- The European Union can help and is already helping a lot. There is a new initiative pertaining to the Growth Plan for the region, which is extremely important, especially for investments, but there is also a lot of work ahead for the countries themselves. The European Union can provide support, and mechanisms and monitor the process, but it cannot replace the country’s determination, will and work related to the accession. So this is a question for both sides.

What message would you like to send to young people in the Western Balkans?

- The message I would like to send to young people in the Western Balkans is don’t lose hope and faith regarding your country's entry into the European Union. I know that the road has been long and probably will be for some countries, but they mustn't lose hope and the sight of their goal. Also, they shouldn’t lose faith in accomplishing that goal, because without the energy, determination and motivation of the younger generations, the whole process will be much more difficult. It is the young generations who can gain the most when it comes to laws, democracy and human rights both in their own countries and in the region, as well as in the economic aspect, educational opportunities, standards and safety of the environment in which they live. So I think that the young generations play the biggest roles in this and I hope that they will be the biggest movers and shakers too. My message would be again - don't lose hope about your country joining the European Union and study hard to be prepared and achieve your goal.

