STAO UZ NJIH Mlađi brat avganistanskog predsednika pružio podrški talibanima VIDEO

Hashmat Ghani, brother of @ashrafghani has pledged allegiance to the #Taliban in the presence of Haqqani network leader, Khalil Haqqani. Video credit: @Natsecjeff#Afghanistan #Afghan #HaqqaniNetwork #AshrafGhani #HashmatGhani #khalilhaqqani #Kabul #KabulHasFallen #Talibans pic.twitter.com/Q3eEyJkfWB