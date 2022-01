AKVAMEN SA TONGE: Penzioner invalid preživeo cunami, proveo 24 časa u vodi, preplivao kilometre i stigao bezbedno kući

Landed! 🛬 🇦🇺's first RAAF flight carrying much needed humanitarian supplies has landed in Tonga, & a second C-17 is now on it's way. These flights will deliver shelter, hygiene kits, PPE for people clearing ash, water containers, & other supplies to support immediate needs 🇦🇺🇹🇴 pic.twitter.com/CFyBwrkxck