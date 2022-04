LAZAR ZATRESAO ČIZMU! Pogledajte evrogol mladog Srbina koga sanjamo da vidimo u dresu Orlova! VIDEO

#UdineseEmpoli 4-1 87 - WONDERFUL STUFF BY SAMARDZIC! Excellent control and finish by the German and we're now 4-0 up!#PoweredByETORO @eToroItalia @eToro ⚪️⚫️ #ForzaUdinese #AlèUdinpic.twitter.com/MgWzy0WtVT