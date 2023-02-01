UK ENVOY STUART PEACH FOR KURIR: ‘Kosovo, Serbia agreement must bring long-term benefit for both sides, region’

“I expect to see a comprehensive, final, legally binding agreement on the normalization of the relations between Serbia and Kosovo as two neighbouring countries. Most importantly, this agreement must be acceptable for both the citizens of Kosovo and Serbia, and must bring a long-term benefit to them and the entire region. It is up to the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo to agree on the precise format and content of this agreement,” Sir Stuart Peach, Special Envoy of the United Kingdom to the Western Balkans, said in an exclusive interview with Kurir, in answer to the question regarding his view on the ultimate outcome of the Belgrade-Priština dialogue.

Peach visited Belgrade yesterday, where he met with the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić. In his interview with Kurir, in addition to the Kosovo issue, he talks about the war in Ukraine, the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and more.

Are you optimistic that the Kosovo issue can be resolved soon? It has been said that this year might see some sort of agreement between Belgrade and Priština.

“I’m an optimist because I believe that when there is a will, there is a way. The political will and the political courage should result in a sustainable agreement between Serbia and Kosovo on the normalization of relations. I firmly believe that this is in the long-term interest of the people and communities of Serbia and Kosovo and their future progress. The steps ahead on specific issues, taken in previous years, show that progress can be achieved. The negotiators on both sides clearly need time and room to go through all the details, but the process has been ongoing for several years, and no one benefits from unnecessary delays.”

Priština keeps refusing to form the Community of Serb Municipalities. Could anything else be discussed at all if the Kosovo side refuses to implement what was agreed 10 years ago?

“Both Kosovo and Serbia need to fulfil all the obligations undertaken during the dialogue. The Community of Serb Municipalities is one of these unfulfilled elements, but it shouldn’t stall the implementation of the others. What the Community would look like once it is formed is a question for the parties in the dialogue. Neither party should see the implementation of the agreement as concessions or a threat to its position, but as a constructive and responsible participation in the dialogue. Both Serbia and Kosovo have a duty to their citizens to continue the talks and to work on the practical steps towards the normalization of relations and everyday lives.”

STUART PEACH foto: Beta/Lana Slivar Dominić

Does the United Kingdom support the German-French proposal for a solution?

“I cannot comment on the details of an unpublished document, but the United Kingdom supports any constructive proposal that will take us closer to the solution. During the past ten years of the EU-facilitated dialogue, despite the challenges and the frustrations, progress has been made in the relations between Kosovo and Serbia. The priority should be that we reach a position where time and resources can go towards cooperation and making actual improvements in the lives of ordinary citizens, as well as resolving their everyday problems. We need to move away from the words and deeds that foment divisions and mistrust among neighbours.”

The war in Ukraine has changed Europe’s security landscape and brought about deep divisions in the world. Almost one year into the war, how would you comment on the actions of Russia and Vladimir Putin, as well as Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukraine? Do you feel hesitant predicting the future course of the war?

“Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is an unprovoked, previously planned out, barbaric attack against a sovereign democratic country. The United Kingdom and our international partners have jointly condemned this unprecedented violation of international law and the UN Charter by the Russian authorities. The United Kingdom has clearly pointed out that we support a full Russian withdrawal from Ukraine and maintaining its sovereignty and territorial integrity. We want Russia to stop its aggression and withdraw its troops without delay, so that negotiations could follow which would result in a sustainable peace and the return to the laws and norms of the international system. It is very clear that Russia, as well as Ukraine, is suffering serious damage due to this war.”

You recently said that you knew the Russians wanted to “cause a problem in the region.” What exactly did you mean?

“There are numerous examples of crude Russian disinformation and propaganda, including in Serbia. At the same time, Russia’s activities have shown countless times that they don’t think that stability and security in this region are in line with their interests. In my opinion, this demonstrates that they don’t have in mind the best interest of the people of Serbia or the region. The United Kingdom will continue to point out the examples of Russian interference in the region and use its full capacity to fight against the attempts to undermine European security.”

PEACH AND VUČIĆ IN BELGRADE YESTERDAY foto: Printscreen Instagram/Budućnost Srbije

What is your view on the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina? Do you think that it is a functional state? How do you comment on the aspirations of the Republic of Srpska and its president Milorad Dodik to make the RoS an independent state?

“The United Kingdom and our allies are fully committed to a strong, stable, and sovereign Bosnia and Herzegovina. Despite the progress made since 1995, this hard-achieved peace is constantly under pressure. Further economic, social, and political progress benefitting all the citizens of B&H must be based on years of post-conflict reforms, which have helped build important institutions, such as the Armed Forces, the judicial bodies, and the tax institutions. A stable, functional state, which can attract investments and achieve economic success and prosperity, is in the interest of all the nations of Bosnia and Herzegovina. We must work on moving forward, not moving back. The Republic of Srpska is not an independent state, and the United Kingdom remains committed to the Dayton Peace Accords, as well as the structure of B&H as one state with two entities, alongside the Brčko District. This is a way B&H can make progress and become a fully democratic country integrated with the rest of Europe. It is for these reasons that we clearly condemn the use of rhetoric and the activities that result in divisions, and encourage the political leaders to work on positive reforms to ensure that all citizens have all the rights, which is their duty in a democratic society.”

Boban Karović