ANTOLOGIJSKA PARTIJA NIKOLE JOKIĆA! Čudesan TRIPL-DABL neponovljivog Srbina: 30 POENA postigao u poslednjoj četvrtini i produžetku

Nikola Jokic tonight: 46 PTS (30 in 4Q and OT) 12 REB 11 AST 3 STL 4 BLK 16-22 FG He is the 2nd player in NBA history with a 45-point triple-double on 70% shooting. The other was Wilt Chamberlain. pic.twitter.com/2GLnZnDWfr