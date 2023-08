BAŠ NE VOLI NOVAKA ĐOKOVIĆA: Hrvat nije hteo ni da mu pomene ime, a Italijana stavio ispred Srbina za US open

Former Roger Federer's coach reveals who will win the US Open 2023: Ivan Ljubicic talks about Jannik Sinnerand#039;s chances in Flushing Meadows, adding the Italian among the 4 players who can… #TennisInterviews #RogerFederer #JannikSinner #Ivanljubicic https://t.co/aqA9V1w1HW