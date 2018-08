NE MOŽETE DA SE REŠITE NADUTOSTI STOMAKA: Blogerka je otkrila u čemu grešite! Njene fotografije od pre i posle ZALUDELE su žene (FOTO)

I have something to tell you ...💗 ➡️ This is my sleep baby ruining what I thought was gonna be an awesome ab selfie 🙄.. Tell me I’m not alone waking up bloated 🙋🏼‍♀️🙋🏼‍♀️.. ➡️ Well hey that’s ok 🤗.. 💗🌸Perfection doesn’t exist which is kinda easy to forget when we spend so much time on social media being bombarded with the “insta perfect body” or what appears to be 🤭 “photo shop” ..🤦🏼‍♂️ So hear is a reminder from me that I have Gut and hormonal issues which cause me to BLOAT a lot even though I eat clean most of the time and work pretty hard at the gym .. I also have cellulite, acne and a wide waist, which you will have seen in previous pics.. 👀.. 🤭I am no where near perfect but I do think I’m pretty darn flawsome .. Embrace Your Body 💕... #maevemadden #beatyourbloat #perfectnever #realtalk #pcosfighter #pcosawareness #loveyourself #bodypositive #realgirls

