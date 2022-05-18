PRINCE PHILIP FOR KURIR: 'I respect my father, I'm not on speaking terms with my stepmother, I ALWAYS SIDE WITH THE PEOPLE'

foto: Zorana Jevtić

"My father, Crown Prince Alexander, is the head of the House of Karađorđević. I respect him and all the decisions that he makes, but I am not on speaking terms with my stepmother. Becoming the Hereditary Prince involves new duties for me and, in the future, for my son Stefan, as well as a responsibility to ensure a solid future for the dynasty. I have no political ambitions, but I always side with the people and the common man, for whom I want a better society," Prince Philip Karađorđević said in an exclusive interview with Kurir – his first interview as the Hereditary Prince of the Karađorđević Dynasty, following the controversy surrounding the abdication of Prince Peter III and ceding his title to his younger brother.

Prince is very well aware where his and all of our roots are, as they are the foundations upon which he wishes, as he points out, to help Serbia be healthy and develop with the help of our traditions.

Crown Prince Alexander does not object to his son's Peter's decision to abdicate, but he does object to the fact that the ceremony was held virtually behind his back, far away from Serbia. Why did you do it in this way, and does it have anything to do with Princess Katherine, who is seen as a seed of discord in your family?

"According to Peter's wishes, the ceremony took place in Seville. He informed his father – who was in London – as he was duty-bound to do. My two brothers and myself have a very good relationship with our father. I'm not on speaking terms with my stepmother, we live separate lives."

Growing up 'Our mother took us to the kindergarten, not our stepmother' The Crown Prince made an angry statement to the effect that the three of you, his sons, had been raised and taken to the kindergarten by his second wife Katherine. "No, our mother, Princess María de la Gloria de Orleans-Braganza, took us to the kindergarten because, when we were very young, after the divorce of our parents, we lived in Seville for a few years. Then it was decided that we should move to London and stay with our father and stepmother. However, during summer breaks we went to Spain and couldn't wait to see our mother. Yes, our father and stepmother took us to school in London, but we went to a boarding school and then the university, and soon became independent. My stepmother is my father's second wife, and that's it. We're very close to our mother. Moving from Spain to London wasn't easy, and this is why the three of us are very close and always there for one another."

Why?

"We had some internal conflicts, which are also a generational issue, but I would like to keep this private. No family is ideal. It's true that my father always has my stepmother by his side, and that her presence is obligatory in every situation. But my father is the head of the family."

So, is he to blame for allowing her to do anything?

"No, he is not to blame. We respect his choice and decisions."

You don't see you father. Do you have any contact with him?

"He's been abroad for a while now. I'd like to see him more often, every day even, but that is not at all easy, and the pandemic is anything but helping. We do maintain regular contact though."

How often?

"Every few weeks."

When did Crown Prince Alexander see his only grandson Stefan last?

"He hasn't for a long time, but I'd like it if he could see him. He's been abroad for a long while, and it's not an easy thing to do."

However, Stefan is growing up with his maternal grandmother and grandfather – your father-in-law, painter Cile Marinković.

"When we moved to Serbia on Vidovdan (Saint Vitus Day) of 2020 – and we did that symbolically, as this festival is very important to us – we lived at Cile and Beba's for a while. We're quite close, have Sunday dinners and coffees together, go to parks. They're really supportive. Cile's studio is a great space for Stefan, where he can let his imagination run wild."

Are you sorry that you don't have such a relationship with the Karađorđević's?

"That is how things stand at the moment."

You have said that you wish to free the dynasty of the mental shackles. What does that mean exactly?

"I'd like to unite the whole family, the whole dynasty, whose members are on good terms with me and with each other. I want those who were born into the Karađorđević family to have the freedom to do family work, including the possibility of working for Serbia's benefit."

The Crown Prince is nowhere to be seen, and you are everywhere. It would appear that you have already taken away his fame and pseudo-throne?

"He is the head of the house, and I respect that."

It is you who seems like the head of the house.

"That's only because we are here, and get invited to many events and get out among the people. I want to meet people and hear what they have to say, which I see as my duty as well. And my father is not in Serbia. He'll be turning 77, and I'm 40 – I'm young, I work, it's only natural that I'm very present."

Do you resent the fact that you or your brothers don't live in the Court, but your stepmother's daughter can?

"That is my father's decision. We'll talk about living in the Court in the future. My father hasn't addressed this topic yet, or spoken to me regarding this matter. Danica and me are now more interested in living a normal life at the city centre, and having Stefan go to a state-owned kindergarten."

We had Porfirije's blessing 'I have a very good relationship with the Patriarch' What is your relationship with the Patriarch like? Crown Prince Alexander claims that you did not have the blessing of the Serbian Orthodox Church for the abdication of Prince Peter. "I have a very good relationship with Patriarch Porfirije, who is a very wise man and did give his blessing prior to the abdication. He sent an envoy, a priest from Palma de Mallorca. We met up with the Patriarch a few days ago at the Mileševa Monastery, and he was happy to see us. We respect each other."

One could get the impression that these are all mere phrases. You have the right to live in the Court, and on top of all this, you are renting an apartment.

"Those things have nothing to do with each other. We rented an apartment in London, and we are renting one in Belgrade. That's how things are, and it is something we have a problem with, but it is unusual. I have the right to live in the Court just as the rest of the Karađorđević family do, and it is up to my father to talk about this with everyone."

Each year millions of dinars are set aside in the Serbian budget, i.e. from the citizens (RSD 322 million in the past five years) for the maintenance of the Court. These funds are managed by Crown Prince Alexander and Princess Katherine, but no one knows how this money is spent. Do you know by any chance?

"I don't know, because I don't live in the Court. I did ask, and no one wanted to tell me what happens with that money. The people should see and know. If I had lived in the Court and managed the budget, I would have made sure the White Court was renovated and opened to the public as a central structure like Versailles which could serve both for state-related business and as a tourist destination."

Many see you as being in the opposition. Are you?

"In my case, the issue is not whether I'm in the opposition or supporting the government. I actively follow all social developments, I'm engaged, and it is in this sense that I express my opinion on all key questions regarding everyday issues, and demand that they be resolved. I just want everyone in Serbia to be better off."

Will you not get involved in politics?

"No, I'm not in politics and have no political ambitions. I'm the Hereditary Prince, and I'm here for the people. I'm involved in politics beyond politics."

What is the next protest that you will attend?

"We follow everything that is going on in society. We were in Aranđelovac when the palace burnt down, we supported the drive to stop Rio Tinto from coming to Serbia, pleaded for helping the green market sellers, went to Krunska Street when the Vračar cultural heritage needed to be protected… We'll always be with the people, protecting the tradition and the cultural heritage."

Do you nonetheless plan and hope to be the king one day?

"My father is the titular king, and should the monarchy be restored, he would be the king. I would come after him, which is a very long process. I respect order and rules. If the day comes – yes, I will take over that duty. Monarchy is very beneficial for democracy, as it gives it stability, which is evident in other constitutional monarchies. It is up to the people to make that decision."

Do you have a concrete plan for how Serbia could become a monarchy again?

"I don't have a concrete plan. This is something that the democratic system should realize and the people should opt for, but I'd like to educate people about the benefits of monarchy. I have a plan on teaching Serbs how to develop businesses locally and work on local initiatives. I'm not just sitting around waiting for the monarchy to be restored. I live a normal kind of life and work hard to set an example. Serbia is open to doing business, and it offers opportunities. Needless to say, there are many challenges, but we can resolve them together. I'd also like to work on environmental issues, ensuring that Serbia isn't exploited and that each individual does what they want, without any challenges."

Karađorđe led the First Serbian Uprising. Will you be leading an environmental uprising?

"I want Serbia to be healthy, have clean air, clean water, and beautiful landscapes. I want to protect our country and our people, and Serbia to continue to develop."

People like you, but they hold against you the fact that you don't speak Serbian.

"Yes, Spanish is my mother tongue, because my mother speaks it, and I spoke English with my father. But I'm learning Serbian very diligently."

Do you have a teacher?

"Yes – my son Stefan. My wife Danica is also very supportive. It's amazing that Stefan is the first Karađorđević born after so many years who speaks Serbian like a Serb."

Is there hope for restitution?

"The right to own property is very important for all citizens and individuals. If we lose that right, Serbia will go into dark times again. And we don't want that. Nothing has been returned to the Karađorđević family. This matter ought also to be discussed with the two other branches of the dynasty - Prince Tomislav and Prince Andrej.

Are you doing anything regarding this matter officially?

"My father is the head of our family branch and makes all the decisions, I don't know anything. I respect his decisions."

What I do 'Bitcoin is the future' You always make a point of saying you live off of your own work. What exactly do you do? "I manage assets, I'm an analyst, and my team uses an algorithm that selects stocks for the financial portfolio that it manages." You are heavily involved in bitcoin as well, aren’t you? "I'm very passionate about it, bitcoin is important in today's world." But its value has decreased recently due to the crisis, hasn't it? "When everything on the market is taking a plunge, it's natural that people are scared and are pulling money out of it. But that doesn't change the essence of bitcoin. People think that the dinar, the euro, the dollar, the pound are money. However, that doesn't have a firm basis – central banks can pump in money and print as much as they want, which causes inflation and reduces people's purchasing power. Even if you save money – and nowadays this comes with low interest rates – inflation will eat away at it all. That's why we need solid money, and that's bitcoin. It's down now because people are selling it, but this is a great opportunity to buy some." So have you? "Yes, of course, because I'm looking out into the future, and I know that in five or ten years it will be worth more."

