WHY WE WANT TO JOIN NATO – FINLAND AND SWEDEN AMBASSADORS FOR KURIR: 'War Russia started puts all of Europe's security at risk!'

Finland and Sweden, two traditionally neutral countries, have submitted their applications to join NATO. What even World War II did not force them to do – give up on decades of their neutrality – Russia's and President Putin's attack against Ukraine succeeded in doing.

In Finland, the decision to hand in the letter of application to join NATO was preceded by two government reports on security policy and a broad discussion in the parliament and the political parties. According to opinion polls, around three quarters of the population supported the decision, and 188 out of 200 MPs supported it in the parliament.

In Sweden, the debate – which included all the political parties in the parliament – resulted in a parliamentary majority in favour of NATO membership, which then prompted the government to make a decision on applying.

The ambassadors of Finland and Sweden in Serbia, Kimmo Lähdevirta and Annika Ben David, spoke with Kurir in a joint interview, touching on their countries' decisions to join NATO, the consequences of the Russian attack against Ukraine, and European security from the standpoint of Helsinki and Stockholm.

"NATO has put the emphasis on the continuation of its open-door policy. By joining NATO, Finland and Sweden would strengthen their security in a changing operational environment," Lähdevirta said, and Ben David pointed out:

"Finland's and Sweden's membership in NATO would also strengthen the stability and security in the regions of the Baltic Sea and northern Europe. It would set the bar higher for using military force in the region. Finland and Sweden are stable democracies and security providers. Through NATO membership, our defence capabilities and resilience would also strengthen NATO's collective defence in all of the Alliance's territory."

Finland and Sweden submitted their applications to join NATO at the same time. What is the extent of your coordination?

Ben David and Lähdevirta: "We are each other's closest bilateral partners. We had prepared and gone through this process hand in hand, and will continue to do so. Coordination and dialogue take place daily. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has further intensified our cooperation."

Lähdevirta: "The possibility of seeking NATO membership has for decades been a key principle of Finland's foreign and security policy."

What exactly prompted your countries to hand in their applications for NATO membership?

Lähdevirta: "On the orders of President Vladimir Putin, Russia launched a direct military offensive against Ukraine on 24 February 2022 – an offensive against a peaceful, democratic, and brotherly nation that posed no threat whatsoever. This offensive, launched by a nuclear power, is in blatant violation of international law. Russia's acts breach the Charter of the United Nations, the Helsinki Final Act of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the OSCE Charter of Paris, and the 1994 Budapest Document. Russia undertook to adhere to all these documents. The aggression violates the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and poses a serious threat to international peace and security. The security situation in Europe, including Finland and Sweden, is more serious and less predictable than at any point since the end of the Cold War."

Ben David: "This is a watershed moment for European security. Russia's actions involve a structural and long-term sharp worsening of the security policy on the continent. The situation has raised issues regarding how Finland and Sweden can best protect our security."

Lähdevirta: "The change in the security situation is expected to be long-lasting. Russia's demands and military actions, aimed at changing the European security architecture, also affect Finland's room for manoeuvre in its foreign, security, and defence policies, and cannot be accepted."

What did Russia's war signify for NATO?

Ben David and Lähdevirta: "We believe that the Russian aggression has further strengthened the role of NATO as a defence alliance. NATO has strengthened the defences of its eastern member states, worked closely with the EU, and actively consulted with other key partners. The collaboration between the EU and NATO has been intensified. NATOS's collective defence will also be strengthened over the long term. Furthermore, the Alliance has been developing its answer to hybrid and cyber-threats and supporting the member states in improving their resilience. NATO has strengthened its political role in defending the international rules-based order and the principles of European security."

What consequences has the war brought about so far?

Ben David and Lähdevirta: "In international relations, the trust in Russia has been undermined. The war that Russia started poses a threat to the security and stability of all of Europe. Russia's declared goal is to change the European security order. Since the start of the war of aggression against Ukraine, Russia has on multiple occasions pointed out its readiness to use nuclear weapons. By using the threatening nuclear weapons rhetoric, Russia is trying to prevent other countries from interfering in its actions. This contradicts the joint statement of five countries which possess nuclear weapons, including Russia, from January 2022, which says that nuclear weapons should only be used for defence purposes, and that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be waged."

Russia is Finland's immediate neighbour. What is your security situation?

Lähdevirta: "The military situation in Finland's neighbouring areas is currently peaceful, and Finland is not facing an immediate military threat. However, Finland must be ready for the use of, or a threat of using, military force against itself, as well as for political pressure. The military actions against Ukraine demonstrate the importance of a great degree of readiness, the ability to stand up to constant military pressure, and the capability of repelling large-scale offensive operations on multiple fronts simultaneously."

Ben David: "Russia has announced that it has added Sweden, Finland, and all other EU member states to the list of 'hostile countries'. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has a broad effect on the bilateral relations and cooperation between our countries and Russia. Lähdevirta: "On our part, efforts have been made in the bilateral relations to maintain the necessary channels of communication relating to such issues as border security, crime prevention, migration issues, transport, and supply security, in line with the sanctions."

On the membership decision-making process 'We expect a quick accession, and have a dialogue with Turkey' foto: EPA / STÉPHANIE LECOCQ Do you expect a quick decision regarding the applications to join NATO? We have seen that Turkey, for example, does not have a favourable view of admitting Finland and Sweden. Ben David: "On Saturday, Prime Minister of Sweden Magdalena Andersson had a constructive telephone conversation with the President of Turkey Erdoğan about Sweden's application to join NATO. The Swedish Government is looking forward to strengthening the Turkish-Swedish ties, including in the areas of peace, security, and the fight against terrorism. The dialogue with Turkey continues. Earlier this week, a meeting was held in Ankara with the delegations of Sweden and Finland at state secretary level. The delegations are now discussing the appropriate further steps. Sweden's commitment to the fight against terrorism is firm and unquestionable. This commitment is what we would bring as a member of NATO and Turkey's ally. These have been historic weeks for Sweden. We appreciate the strong support that our partners have shown for our wish to join NATO." Lähdevirta: "Yes, we hope for a quick process. Having said that, such processes require patience and going one step at a time. We have a continuous dialogue about various topics with Turkey, which has been taking place in a good and constructive spirit."

(Boban Karović)