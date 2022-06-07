MY FATHER WOULD BE PROUD OF MY CINEMATHEQUE AWARD: Vera Čukić on major award, husband, and career spanning six and a half decades

On 6 June, legendary actress Vera Čukić will be presented with a Golden Seal, the highest recognition of the Yugoslavian Cinematheque, which was an occasion for Čukić to speak with Kurir and reveal a special tie connecting her family with this film institution.

Level-headed, cheerful, and smiling, famous actress Vera Čukić has confirmed the information we had that she is this year's winner of the Yugoslavian Cinematheque Golden Seal Award, to be presented to her on 6 June at a ceremony held at this institution. It was an occasion to look back together on her career, spanning nearly six and a half decades, as well as on some important times in her earliest youth, which make this award so precious to her today.

foto: Dragana Udovičić

Your voice seems to tremble a bit at the mention of the Cinematheque?

"It's a very important cultural and historical institution, which keeps an archive of documents on events unfolding in history. It documents the truth of how we used to live, what we used to do, and what we used to be like. It keeps a record of all our achievements, to say nothing of art. It is an especially important institution when it comes to cinema."

But that is not all?

"A long time ago, in the mid-1950s, my father Milorad I. Čukić – that's how he liked to sign his name – was entrusted with a task to travel to Paris and Madrid on behalf of Yugoslavia Film – a film association bringing together producers, distributors, and exhibitors – together with Mr Ratko Dovijanić, director of Yugoslavia Film. Talks were planned to take place in French and Spanish ministries of culture to ensure that their cinematheques, which were world-class, returned the recordings taken out of our country during World War II. Also, to bring back feature and documentary films and get hold of a number of great works of film art."

Was he entrusted with this task as a lawyer?

"That's right. He was a lawyer, knew the laws well, and what could and could not be done. Moreover, he spoke many languages and had studied at university in Belgium, so he spoke excellent French and could have talks at the French ministry of culture. They actually succeeded, which at the time was tantamount to a miracle. Back then it wasn't easy to import a film from the US, Germany, or France."

What did they bring back to the country?

"Bags of the film material were brought back, enriching the Yugoslavian Cinematheque. I was a child, but I remember that the Politika daily published an interview with my father and Mr Dovijanić on half a page, with their photograph taken on the streets of Madrid. It was nothing short of a miracle, because it was difficult to travel and leave the country, and yet they managed to leave and come back with very precious gifts. Dad received a letter of appreciation from the Cinematheque and a monograph on film director Eisenstein. I still have all of that. He'd be overjoyed to know that one day I'd be presented with a Cinematheque award."

foto: Dragana Udovičić

Do you remember the event clearly, since you were a child?

"I remember that they came back looking very happy. Now, when I receive this award, I'd like to present the Cinematheque Director Jugoslav Pantić with the monograph which my dad had received, inscribed in gratitude for their effort. Just so people know. Some people have given of lot of themselves and done a lot for culture as volunteers. My dad received nothing except gratitude. But gratitude itself can mark your life and fulfil you. Such an attitude towards culture and so much joy when something good takes place in cultural life is very important because it engenders a special view on everything else that you do in life."

Then this award is special to you?

"It means a lot of joy. Someone recognizes your work as exceptional and wishes to thank you for it. This is why it made me happy, but there was another reason. I'm grateful to the jury and the Cinematheque because this recognition allows me to contribute a stone to this extraordinary institution for which my Gordan laid a cornerstone with his 54 feature films, his many television series, and TV dramas. My daughter Iva, who is the source of my greatest support nowadays, is the happiest of all about this."

What were you doing when you received the news of the award?

"You often feel caught off guard when you receive a lifetime achievement award. I had thought that I was past the time for getting awards. I had retired to an extent, but the award came all of a sudden, right after the National Theatre Seal for Theatre. This Film Art Seal has sealed the deal for me. [laughs]"

Was it your decision to retire?

"No. It was simply the fact that since the TV series My Cousin from the Countryside (Moj rođak sa sela) there hasn't been a role that I'd be a good choice for and that would be a good choice for me."

You have appeared before the camera since 1958, and yet you seem so humble.

"I've played many roles and laid my soul bare before many people. On film, in theatre, and on TV. I've had several thousand theatre performances, played in some 20 films, 14 TV series, and in each and every one I had main or major roles that stirred my soul and affected me. It was indeed a lot of work."

foto: Beta

Has beauty always been an ally on this path?

"No doubt it has, people like beauty. We all do. I think what's helped me the most is my ability to portray the souls of the characters I've played. To show them the way the writer envisioned them. I like the fact that people said I was beautiful."

There aren't many women who look just as good as brunettes and blondes. Which has made you feel better?

"I've felt good in my skin as a brunette too, and I feel perfectly fine now. Times goes by. As long as it's business as usual and there's plenty of health."

The everyday tailored to the artist

'I have kitties, do some gardening, and grow flowers'

What fills your days as you await the presentation of the award at the Cinematheque?

"A kitty – it takes up all my time because I must help her. First when she got two female kittens, and now with them growing up. I do a bit of gardening too, I have lots of flowers, and you need to take care and look after it all. I do many different things."

(Kurir.rs/Jasmina Antonijević Milošević)