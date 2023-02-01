SINIŠA MALI FOR KURIR: ‘I sincerely hope Vučić won’t step down as Progressives’ head, we need him TO OVERCOME HARD TIMES!’

In regard to the announcements of a possible stepping down of the President of Serbia and head of the Serbian Progressive Party Aleksandar Vučić, Minister of Finance and Deputy Prime Minister Siniša Mali said in a statement for Kurir that he sincerely hoped that would never happen.

“I sincerely hope that President Vučić will continue to lead the Serbian Progressive Party. The times are overwhelmingly difficult for us both economically and politically, and this is precisely why we need the continuity of the policies carried out by Vučić. I support him with respect to the continuation of everything he has been doing for Serbia. That is the only way for us to win,” Mali said for Kurir.

As a reminder, the President of the Serbian Progressive Party Executive Board, Darko Glišić, said in a statement last night that President Vučić had said at an extraordinary meeting held at the party headquarters that he was ready to step down as the Serbian Progressive Party head.

