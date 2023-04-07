PLANT A TREE CONTINUES TO BREAK RECORDS: SERBIA HALF A MILLION PLANTED SAPLINGS RICHER

As a result of the Plant A Tree project, Serbia is richer by an incredible half a million (500,000) saplings – the total number planted so far at over 300 locations since 2019. This unique drive to achieve a healthier environment was initiated by Adria Media Group and dm drogerie markt with the support of partner institutions, and implemented with a substantial citizen help.

Through this mass planting, the employees of the companies that started Plant A Tree have contributed to implementing the biggest project of mass forestation in Serbia. Taking part in the joint planting in the territory of the FA Barajevo, the employees have once again shown that they live by the values they stand for, making personal contributions to achieving the goal of the fourth project round, adding up to half a million planted trees.

With every new round, the importance of the Plant A Tree project is increasing because, in addition to the record number of planted saplings and the continued campaign for raising awareness of the importance of preserving the environment, it also includes a number of other activities.

So far, 13 cities have been made greener, a dumping ground used for many years has been cleaned and turned into a green oasis, saplings have been provided for 1,215 elementary schools in Serbia for two consecutive years, 28 educational workshops for children have been held, murals have been painted in Belgrade and Čačak, forums have been organized that gathered the decision-makers from the state, non-governmental, and private sectors, as well as many other activities. The project lives on, and new ambitious plans have been announced.

Ana Aleksić, one of the managers at Adria Media Group, was delighted by the results and has called on the citizens to join in the project.

“The imposing figure of half a million tress at over 300 locations all across Serbia is a confirmation that Plant A Tree is one of the biggest forestation initiatives in our country. We take great pride in the fact that in the previous four years we have planted many new forests and made 13 cities greener, as well as – owing to the power of our media outlets – making a significant contribution to raising awareness of the importance of the environment and its preservation.

1 / 10 Foto: Petar Aleksić

“Through Plant A Tree, we have demonstrated the power of common effort and endless possibilities opened up by the collaboration of partners gathered around the shared goal. We are grateful to everyone who is part of our Plant A Tree story, and we are especially proud of the motivation and commitment of our employees and numerous citizen volunteers, who have made personal contributions to a greener and healthier future for us all and the future generations.

“We believe that Plant A Tree has inspired other organizations to become involved in the same or similar way, as well as that we have contributed to starting a wave of planting activities. We support everyone who actively works towards the promotion and implementation of green ideas, and we take this opportunity to call on the citizens to join us in our mission to make Serbia greener and healthier,” Ana Aleksić said.

Alexandra Olivera Korichi, Managing Director at dm Serbia and North Macedonia, one of the most environmentally aware companies, has shared her impressions on this occasion.

“With every new planting round, a sense of pride that all of us at dm have grows as a result of each achievement within the Plant A Tree project and the fact that for the fourth consecutive round we are proving every day that it is possible to launch a mass environmental initiative aimed at attaining a healthier environment. The incredible number of half a million planted saplings is proof that us as people can give a lot back to nature. A great deal of joy, enthusiasm, and love for our community have been invested in this project, and I am convinced that it is the best way for us as a society to achieve great things. With the support of our partner institutions, our employees, their families, many volunteers, and public figures, we have planted green oases all across Serbia and shown that each individual has an opportunity to help our planet to breathe healthier. This is why we would like to thank all those who have contributed to this initiative, and especially our colleagues who have recognized the power of the common effort in breathing a new life into nature. We are carrying on with the same goal and enthusiasm, creating new forests which have an immeasurable significance in the life of our beautiful country,” noted Alexandra Olivera Korichi.

The Plant A Tree drive was launched in 2019 by Adria Media Group and the company dm-drogerie markt, with the following partner institutions: The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Water Management – The Forest Administration; The Ministry of Education, Science, and Technological Development ;PE Srbijašume; PE Vojvodinašume; The Serbian Reforestation Movement; The Serbian Chamber of Commerce, The University of Belgrade’s Faculty of Biology Jevremovac Botanical Garden; The Faculty of Forestry in Belgrade; The School of Forestry in Kraljevo; and The Institute for Nature Conservation of Serbia. As of this planting round, two new partner institutions have joined in – The Vojvodina Secretariat for Urban Planning and Environmental Protection and The Forestry Institute.