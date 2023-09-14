WIRELESS MEDIA GROUP (WMG) FORMED The merger of the No.1 digital transformation and the largest media company opens a new chapter

The integration of the leading digital transformation company Wireless Media and the largest media company in the region, Adria Media Group, created a new company - Wireless Media Group (WMG). The goal of this transformation is to improve business and achieve the vision of acquiring a leadership position in the region in digital transformation and media. The formation of the WMG Company represents a key step in the further development of the business.

WMG's slogan reads "leading transformation" and illustrates the company's mission to transform businesses and societies in the entire region by fostering change, enhancing productivity and enabling greater connectivity and collaboration to reach the European level and global competitiveness.

The WMG Company has two divisions - Digital Transformation & Services and Media & Digital Products.

WMG is a leader in digital transformation in the Western Balkans, enhancing customer relationships for the largest brands and organizations from both the public and private sectors. With strategic precision and creativity, they craft effective software solutions, transforming business processes and services into a seamless digital experience. Their designs, which are grounded in contemporary UX practices and market trends, produce robust and flexible systems, while empowering clients to redefine customer journeys, boost sales and streamline marketing processes, ensuring effortless content and data management.

The Digital Transformation & Services Division includes Wireless Media, a company for digital transformation and improvement of user experience, Origami Publishing, a comprehensive digital media platform and Method, an integrated creative and performance agency.

WMG is the number 1 digital media company in the Western Balkans with an impressive number of brands (32 digital media, 8 print media and 3 televisions). Thanks to advanced technology and a team of professionals, WMG creates premium media content for all channels and offers partners a superior advertising platform that helps them to grow their business.

The WMG Media & Digital Products Division unites the strongest media brand in Serbia, Kurir with all extensions (print, web, TV and social networks), Mondo+ media multibrand concept that includes websites Mondo, Euractiv, Elle, National Geographic and other lifestyle and human interest brands, leading production company Firefly, cable TV channels Klasik and Dox and online classifieds Sasomange.

The company is proud to point out that their portfolio, which covers fields from digital and media over ventures to production, has led to it achieving market dominance in the Western Balkans by transforming the way businesses and social ecosystems develop and grow.

Igor Žeželj, founder and Chairman of the Board of the newly formed company WMG, says that there is a clear vision for further development:

“The WMG Company has become an indispensable partner to its clients, helping them to adequately participate and position themselves in the digital ecosystem through state-of-the-art solutions, with a strong focus on maximizing performance and their business results.

For years, we have been creating an environment in the digital technology and media sectors that anticipates the needs of our users and sets standards for both industries in which we operate. The results we achieve are proof of our commitment and understanding of our clients and audience’s needs and the transformation and continuation of business within the Group is a logical continuation because the Group has long since surpassed the existing frameworks in terms of results and size.

Our vision for further development is clear – in order to become the leading digital media company in the region, we will continue to support the growth of each of our brands and the expansion of our portfolio in the country and the region. That is why it is important for us to create an environment in which we will utilize the benefits of synergy and create new opportunities for the development of our employees. We also remain committed to sustainability and we maintain continuity in taking concrete actions that positively affect the community and the planet. This is part of our responsibility towards future generations.”

Kurir