OUR PROJECT "PLANT A TREE" AWARDED THE TITLE "CAMPAIGN WITH A PURPOSE"

The Plant a Tree project, launched by the companies WMG and dm drogerie markt, and implemented in partnership with numerous institutional partners and individuals, is the recipient of another significant recognition. At the Socially Responsible Communication Festival, the project was awarded the title "Campaign with a Purpose" as one of the best socially responsible campaigns carried out in Serbia in the past year.

Irena Petrović, Corporate Communications and Sustainable Business Manager at the WMG Company, received the Campaign with a Purpose award for the Plant a Tree project and said the following: "I am extremely proud because the jury decided that our Plant a Tree project deserves this prestigious award. Each recognition is a new incentive for us to continue implementing our mission of raising awareness of green issues and the responsibility of each individual, as well as to continue planting new forests for future generations. The Plant a Tree project has entered its 5th year and we have generated impressive results so far. I receive this award on behalf of all of us who are part of the Plant a Tree family - our company WMG, dm drogerie markt, all institutional partners and individual volunteers".

foto: Promo

Campaign with a Purpose is the first festival of socially responsible communication in Serbia, and one of the first of its kind in the world. The title "Campaign with a Purpose" is given to campaigns that use the power of communications to highlight a certain social problem related to children or an individual, draw the public's attention to it and offer possible solutions, this year, for the first time, two categories were introduced: ECO (green) and SOCIAL (yellow). Following the ESG platform and the Sustainable Development Goals, defined by the United Nations, these two categories cover all areas of socially responsible business.

Tijana Adamov Ignjatović, founder of the Campaign with a Purpose Festival and the Žute Patalone (Yellow Trousers) civil association which is the initiator of the Festival, pointed out that the Festival has grown, not only because the title Campaign with a Purpose was awarded in the ECO category for the first time, but also because the importance of socially responsible communications has gained on importance. "We want to encourage as many companies as possible to opt for socially responsible communication and direct the power of communication to the welfare of people and our planet, but also to reward those who have already made that choice," said Ms Adamov Ignjatović.

foto: Promo

On behalf of the jury, the team of Honorary Selectors, Jelena Šarenac, director of Corporate Communications at Henkel Serbia and Henkel Adria, who also served as president of the jury, congratulated the winners and pointed out that all previous winners can motivate and inspire others to launch even more projects in the future that testify about the importance of communications and the need to use its power for the benefit of society, children, individuals and social progress as a whole.