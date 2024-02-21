‘I SEE MYSELF IN PREMIER LEAGUE, UK IS LIKE NBA!’ Dejan Stanković BARES HIS SOUL about Red Star, his sons, Serbia’s national team

Dejan Stanković has every reason to be satisfied with the job he has done so far at Ferencváros FC. The team managed to get into the knockout round of the Conference League, and in a championship the first task is to defend the title. Stanković himself is happy at the club, as well as with his life in Budapest.

foto: Marko Metlas / imago sportfotodienst / Profimedia

The Serbian football expert also talked about Red Star, the club where he had started out and earned a good reputation as a footballer as well as a coach. He spoke openly about the reason why he had left The Rajko Mitić Stadium and how much emotion he had for the club. He touched on his three sons and, in a Kurir exclusive, revealed that his goal was to work in the Premier League and that he had great ambitions when it came to coaching.

How happy are you with what has been achieved at Ferencváros?

“We had a punishing rhythm, just like all the teams that play the Europa. Seven to eight matches per month. It’s not easy. We’ve managed to get to the goal, which was to go through the group stage and enter the play-off. We had a strong team, which we paid for by the unplanned loss of points at the championship. Ferencváros is still a favourite for the title in Hungary,” Dejan Stanković started his conversation with Kurir.

When did you start the preparations?

“We got together on 5 January, and arrived in Alicante, Spain, where we’ll stay for 12 days and play four games. Between 3 February and 12 March we have as many as nine games in store. I’m very happy with how it all hangs together now. We could have done better in the first part of the season, but it could have also gone worse. We got Olympiacos in the draw, which is a strong team. They didn’t have a break during the championship, we are fresh, and they are perhaps tired. We’ll see how it all pans out on 15 February.”

foto: www.fradi.hu

How happy are you at Ferencváros FC? Do you think things are going well?

“To be frank, this is a club with a serious history. There are a few clubs in the Balkans that we’ve known of since our childhoods, and Ferencváros is among them. The club has over 70 trophies and over 30 Olympic gold medals. They’re proud of all that. The President, Gábor Kubatov, and the Manager, Tamás Hajnal, are the people who accepted me from the get-go. I was given lots of respect and support from both of them. Five minutes of talking to the President was enough for me to get what it was he wanted. He often tells me that he is no president to me, but that the two of us are partners. That speaks volumes. The man loves Ferencváros, just as much as all the people that he has picked and who he collaborates with. They have a drive to make progress and succeed, which makes me especially glad. We’re on the same wavelengths, which suits me. I’m happy here.”

What are your impressions of Budapest? One of the most beautiful cities in the world?

“The city is magnificent, with so many sights to see. For the first 15 days I lived in the city centre, at a hotel. I took a lot of walks, looked around. The Hungarians know how to keep their history. The city has nine bridges, and they’re lit up at night… I cannot compare it with Belgrade, Belgrade is mine. But I feel good in Budapest. I didn’t expect it would be any different. People are kind, and someone is always available – they all want to help and humour me in every way. Vlado Filipović and Tibor Szabó helped me come to Ferencváros. They live in Budapest and are always there for me. I have all the conditions that I need to work well and in peace. That suits me.”

foto: Kurir/Aleksandar Radonić

What are the club’s goals, in the Hungarian championship and in Europe?

“Ferencváros is dominant in the country. We don’t shy away from the role of the favourite – that’s how we get ready and that’s how we train. I had all that pressure with Red Star too. A tie is a negative result here too. But that’s the way things are and have to be. The goal is the title, and then you could even enter into the historic format of the Champions League. That can change a lot at the club, it could make us grow. That’s how we’re building the team. I have an excellent communication with the president and the manager. We talk a lot, looking for a common idea and solution when it comes to building a team, considering the players who are available to us on the market.”

Could you describe football in Hungary for us? Give us a broad picture regarding investments, ownership, the audiences, the stadiums, popularity, etc.

“Hungarians had a problem until about 15 years ago, but then they started to invest. First in the infrastructure, then in the young people, and then they started bringing high-quality players. Only Kecskemét has an old stadium, all the other bigger cities have new ones. There is no exaggeration there – it’s exactly how much they need. The Ferencváros Stadium is beautiful. A derby against Újpest FC, matches in Europe – the stadium is always packed. All the clubs in Hungary have their sports centres, top-notch hotels, at least four pitches, plus an in-door pitch because of weather conditions and the winter. Here, let me tell you – Debrecen has a great infrastructure, as does Diósgyőr… I’m pleasantly surprised – all the teams are physically prepared, and very well-organized as a club. As a national team manager, Marco Rossi has done a lot with the national team in the past six years. You can see how well he’s done. And yes, here you have to put in a real effort for 90 minutes during a game. No easy scoring. We were the favourite against Fehérvár FC, it was a home game, and yet we lost.”

foto: Starport

What is your take on Red Star and your departure from the club, after the elimination by Maccabi FC and not getting into the Champions League?

“I get emotional! I still do. How could I do any differently? For me, Red Star is an emotion. There’s not much to talk about. I didn’t run away. A cycle had ended. We can have a discussion about how it was… The expectations were high regarding getting into the Champions League. We didn’t make it, and lots of emotions, strength, and work had gone into it. I’ll be grateful to Red Star until I die. It’s my club. They allowed me to go through the emotions once again, defend the red and white colours and the crest, and work with great guys. We did a lot of good things. Two double crowns, three titles – one shared with Vladan, hahaha – we played in the eighth final of the Europa League. Those aren’t modest results. But Red Star has always been the club that strives for more and that’s how it’s going to be forever. I couldn’t do it anymore. I was exhausted and felt spent. So there, that’s why I left.”

How do you see Red Star now, with all the coaching changes that have taken place after you left?

“I watched all Red Star’s matches in the Champions League. In every match, Red Star looked good given its capacities. There were decisive details. Some matches could have ended up with Red Star winning, but they didn’t… Sadly. They were unlucky against Young Boys, in both matches – the pressure was enormous. Playing against Leipzig at the Rajko Mitić Stadium, Red Star had a really good performance. The Champions League sucks away a lot of energy, it exhausts you, and then you have mistakes in the championship. The derby rolled along, which is a game unto itself, with details deciding. Afterwards, Vladan Milojević arrived. I think that was an exceptional move! Vladan has had some historic successes with Red Star! He knows, breathes, and loves the club, and together with Nebojša Milošević he will know what should be done. I think the coming of Milojević is a win-win combination. It’ll turn out swell!”

After Red Star, you worked in Sampdoria. What sort of experience did you gain in Genoa?

“I arrived in October, and we moved away from the dead end. I wanted to bring in four to five players in December. We started out good, beat Sassuolo, and then Empoli happened. Pure bad luck. Following that, six standard players left the club. And no one came. Nothing that we had agreed on came to pass. Instead of growing stronger, we were twice as weak. I was on the fence then – should I leave or stay? But I didn’t want to run away. I had a phenomenal relationship with the supporters, and that’s why I didn’t leave. I knew what sort of ending lay in store for me, I was aware of everything that was going to happen at the end of the season. The work conditions were tough, the club fought not to be shut down. It was very difficult for me watching Sampdoria then. It was a treasure trove of experience for me. Unfortunately, we were bad towards the finish, losing 12 points since the 85th minute. Had we won them, we would have had a playoff. The bench made a difference, but we didn’t know that. I stayed until the end, because of the supporters, and I went down with them. I don’t regret it. It was a good experience for later, for each upcoming club.”

foto: Profimedia

What are your ambitions as a coach? Where would you like to work?

“I’m taking it slow. I have time. It’s not an economic or any other type thing if it’s not a challenge. One day, if it happens, I want to be ready, and you do that by gaining experience and working constantly. My goal is the Premier League! This will be a serious challenge for me. I love watching the games in the UK. It’s like the NBA League in football! I’ll go and coach there, that’s a big thing! In addition to Italian, I speak English, so there are no barriers. Of course, Italy is something I want too. That country has its culture, work, the way it functions… And some coaches who keep on being around… Hahaha… Italy is special! Yet again, there are new faces. Motta, Gilardino, and Italiano are great, I really like them. I’m glad that they fight. Italy is tough for a coach. If you aren’t ready, you can get lost there because the league is demanding.”

You wanted to bring Aleksandar Dragović to Sampdoria. And now to Ferencváros as well. What do you appreciate in this young man?

“I wanted Drago, but that’s in the past. I’ve known him since he was 18. We’ve known each other for a long time! Drago is Red Star’s! A heart of gold and a golden player. He has charisma, energy, he’s a born leader. If I were in Red Star’s shoes, I wouldn’t let go of him! I’m telling you honestly. I know that they’re doing it too, they want to keep him whatever the cost. I understand them. Dragović has a contract, Red Star is lagging behind in the championship, they will have to fight for the title, so it’s clear to me why they’re not letting him go. He’s a loyal guy, a true professional… Let me be clear, a good guy. I love such guys. On top of that, with him and his expertise, Red Star can educate many centre-backs. For example, Strahinja Eraković. I hear they have another hidden treasure. So that’s why Drago should stay in Red Star.”

How do you see your sons’ careers? It seems that Filip and Aleksandar are doing really well.

“They have contracts with Inter. They’re doing great! They work studiously, and everything is going as it should. They’re not leaping ten steps ahead – they’re taking it step by step. Is it more difficult for them because their last name is Stanković? I don’t know! Filip is doing a good job, he has a strong character, has pushed through everything, and stabilized in Sampdoria. Aleksandar trains with the first team at Inter. I understand that there isn’t enough space for young players there because the goals are big, from fighting for a title in Serie A, all the way to the highest ambitions in the Champions League. Then again, he’s the national team captain. They both enjoy playing for Serbia. That gives me a lot of joy. Aleksandar will finish the season in Inter’s junior team, they’re the first in the league, and are playing the Champions League. It’s important that with both of them, there is no pressure that you must do something. They need to respect the sport. It’s very important that they fight.”

foto: Printskrin/Instagram

Your oldest son Stefan was an exceptional football talent. What has happened with him?

“Um… Stefi was at an age when the pressure of the last name started to bother him. True, he had lots of potential. Left leg, talent, height, aerobic capacity… He could run just as well as me. Not stopping during the whole game. But he simply couldn’t stand the pressure. I respected his decision because he told me that he was going to training and that he wasn’t happy. Well, if that’s the case… It wasn’t an easy decision. Stefi has his own way and his life plans. He’s graduated, lives in Milan, and has a completely different job.”

The anniversary of the death of Siniša Mihajlović was not too long ago. How much do you miss Miha?

“A lot! A real lot! When I was kid, I picked up balls for Miha, Juga, Robi… We didn’t know each other, but through his actions, Miha showed to me what being a Red Star supporter means, and what the colours and the crest of Red Star represented. I often see him in my dreams! Miss him a lot. It’s been a year, it passed so quickly. It seemed like yesterday. I saw his family at the memorial service… We hugged, remembered the great times. Losing Miha means losing a true friend, a person who was always there for me. I miss spending a minute with him, just to ask him something… The memory of him cannot be taken away from me, and I will keep my relationship with him in my soul to the bitter end. My pain cannot measure up to the pain Arijana and Miha’s children feel, but I have a world of my own, where he has a special place. We lost him too soon… As time goes by, we’ll be more and more aware of what a leading light Miha was.”

foto: valter Parisotto / LaPresse / Profimedia

The media have recently reported that Sven-Göran Eriksson is seriously ill. He was your first coach in Italy.

“Last Friday, I sent out a nice video for Sven, for an Italian TV channel, where all of us – his former players – said something. Let me tell you, Sven’s work influenced many players to become coaches. Mancini, Inzaghi, Conceição, Almeyda, Simeone, Nesta, Miha and me... We all worked with Eriksson and decided to do this job. Sven-Göran Eriksson was first of all a great gentleman! He was an embodiment of culture on the bench. He worked in his own special way. I hadn’t seen that before, and I haven’t seen that since. Knowing him, I know that he won’t give up, he will fight to the end.”

What do you expect from the national team of Serbia at the European Championship? And why is there so much negativity surrounding the national team?

“All goals have been achieved! We went to the World Cup in Qatar, now also to the EURO in Germany. Why is there so much negativity? I don’t know! Perhaps we aren’t realistic. We need to support the national team manager and the players, accept some bad games… The European Championship is a strong, high-quality competition. I wouldn’t want to compare it with the World Cup, but quality is concentrated at the EC. Our group is good, I believe we can get a good result. Lots of pieces need to fall together – everyone coming healthy, everyone fit, enough time for rest… Piksi probably knows what he wants to do, he’s waiting like a cat at a mouse hole to see how the season will finish. Being fit doesn’t last after 60 games in a year. You also need a bit of luck in some games. But the goals have been achieved. Whether it’s possible to do better, well, yes, but we can also do worse. So, my full support for Serbia!”

foto: FSS

Do you see yourself as Serbia’s national team manager in the future?

“Serbia is my country! Serbia allowed me to be a footballer and to make a name for myself. One day… I will have to pay my dues. What is certain is that now I’m too young to be a national manager. Being a coach every day and being the national team manager aren’t the same things. You need a lot of experience, a few more years, and a few more grey hairs. Everybody is honoured to sit on the bench of their own country. This is the peak of your career. To lead the national team as manager,” Dejan Stanković concluded.

Note: Publishing parts of this article without a written permission of the author and the Kurir Editorial Team is prohibited.

Kurir sport/Aleksandar Radonić