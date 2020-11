DA SE NAJEŽIŠ: Više od 50 ajkula plivalo blizu obale Australije! Spasioci ih snimili iz helikoptera, pa upozorili kupače (VIDEO)

The #Moruya #Lifesaver crew undertaking a few preventative actions with over 50 sharks 🦈 sighted between Moruya and #Broulee and both the Broulee Surfers Surf Life Saving Club and our crew taking some actions to ensure all were safe. Remember to swim at a patrolled beach between the red and yellow flags and be alert. #lifesaverhelo #shark #sharks #amazingcreatures #thisislifesaving #mysurflife #newsouthwales