VANREDNO STANJE NA ISTOKU EVROPE: Diže se visoka ograda, a odnosi EU i Belorusije zatežu

🇱🇹 PM @IngridaSimonyte, 🇵🇱 PM of Poland @MorawieckiM, 🇱🇻 PM of Latvia @krisjaniskarins, and 🇪🇪 PM of Estonia @kajakallas have issued a joint statement condemning the hybrid attack by 🇧🇾 Belarus against state borders ➡️ https://t.co/1tXNw0FDVk pic.twitter.com/1EGtkzcv63